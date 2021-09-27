Huawei executive release offers chance to reset bilateral relations

World+Biz

Reuters
27 September, 2021, 09:25 am
Last modified: 27 September, 2021, 09:33 am

Related News

Huawei executive release offers chance to reset bilateral relations

Reuters
27 September, 2021, 09:25 am
Last modified: 27 September, 2021, 09:33 am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

The release of Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou is an opportunity for a reboot of bilateral relations with the United States and Canada but "toxic political rhetoric" could still "poison" the atmosphere", Chinese state media said on Monday.

The Global Times tabloid, which backed by the ruling Communist Party, said in an editorial that Meng's return to China was a sign of easing bilateral economic and trade tensions but accused "anti-China forces" of creating noise, citing U.S. Senator Marco Rubio criticism of her release as an example.

"Whether China-US and China-Canada relations can now take advantage of what is a clear opportunity for a reboot depends on the extent to which Washington and Ottawa are willing to heed the lessons of their rash ploy," said the state-backed China Daily newspaper in a separate editorial.

Meng arrived in China on Saturday, ending her near three-year U.S. extradition fight, the same day two Canadians detained by Beijing for more than 1,000 days returned home. She was allowed to go home after reaching an agreement with U.S. prosecutors on Friday to end a bank fraud case against her.

Chinese state media welcomed Meng back over the weekend but were silent about Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, who were released hours after Meng on Friday. They had been detained by Chinese authorities just days after Meng's arrest.

The Global Times, in a separate piece published late on Sunday, said Kovrig and Spavor "confessed their guilt for the crimes they committed in China and were released on bail for medical reasons before they departed China", citing a source close to the matter.

China's foreign ministry has not commented publicly on their release.

Spavor was accused of supplying photographs of military equipment to Kovrig and sentenced to 11 years in jail in August. Kovrig had still been awaiting sentencing.

China has previously denied engaging in "hostage diplomacy", insisting that the arrest and detention of the Canadians was not tied in any way to the proceedings against Meng.

Top News

Huawei / executive / offers

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Rural people's knowledge about Covid and vaccines

Rural people's knowledge about Covid and vaccines

16h | Videos
Milk Vita looks for a shot in the arm from private firms

Milk Vita looks for a shot in the arm from private firms

16h | Videos
Baap Ka Beta: Story of a Father and Son

Baap Ka Beta: Story of a Father and Son

1d | Videos
Bangladesh RMG industry on road to recovery

Bangladesh RMG industry on road to recovery

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private universities to reopen campuses from fall semester

2
Dhaka improves, still 7th most unsafe city
Bangladesh

Dhaka improves, still 7th most unsafe city

3
After 35 years, Aziz market, through several transitions, morphed into a shopping complex. Photo Noor-A-Alam 
Panorama

The death of a cultural hub: Aziz Super Market at 35 

4
Union bank official speaking in a press conference. Photo/TBS
Banking

Tk19cr given to a VIP customer after banking hours: Union Bank

5
RMG exports overwhelm Dhaka airport
Trade

RMG exports overwhelm Dhaka airport

6
How RingID Runs
Economy

ringID: Another Ponzi business thrives