Greta Thunberg detained by Norway police during demonstration

World+Biz

Reuters
01 March, 2023, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 01 March, 2023, 03:10 pm

Related News

Greta Thunberg detained by Norway police during demonstration

Reuters
01 March, 2023, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 01 March, 2023, 03:10 pm
Greta Thunberg. Photo: Collected
Greta Thunberg. Photo: Collected

Norwegian police on Wednesday briefly detained environmental campaigner Greta Thunberg during a demonstration in Oslo, a Reuters eyewitness said.

Indigenous campaigners and other activists demanding the removal of wind turbines from reindeer pastures in Norway in recent days blocked access to several government buildings.

Thunberg and others blocking one of the doors to the Norwegian finance ministry were lifted up by police officers and carried away from the area while fellow demonstrators chanted slogans.

Norway's supreme court in 2021 ruled that two wind farms built at Fosen in central Norway violated Sami rights under international conventions, but the turbines remain in operation more than 16 months later.

Top News

Greta Thunberg

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Representational image. Photo: Pixabay.

Daily walk can prevent one in ten early deaths, finds Cambridge study

9h | Wellbeing
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Drinkwell: Quenching the thirst for clean water

9h | Panorama
The living room has a deep green wall which doesn’t clash with the rest of the design ethos. Rather, it complements nature and holds the entire space together. Photo: Courtesy

Home decor tips: Interior design ideas to reduce stress and anxiety

1d | Habitat
Sketch: TBS

Using 'বাংলাদেশে তৈরি' in apparel tags

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

‘IDCOL‘ will provide 100 MW solar power to the industrial sector

‘IDCOL‘ will provide 100 MW solar power to the industrial sector

4h | Corporate Talks
Netflix's new strategy to increase audience

Netflix's new strategy to increase audience

6h | TBS Entertainment
700 and counting – Magical Messi’s milestones

700 and counting – Magical Messi’s milestones

20h | TBS SPORTS
Remember those notorious villains of Bangla cinema?

Remember those notorious villains of Bangla cinema?

22h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Bangladesh

Mohammadpur regional passport office to become operational from 1 March

2
Dual citizenship: Bangladeshis can become citizens of 44 more countries
Bangladesh

Dual citizenship: Bangladeshis can become citizens of 44 more countries

3
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year

4
GP restores network after over 2-hr debacle due to 'fibre cable cut'
Telecom

GP restores network after over 2-hr debacle due to 'fibre cable cut'

5
Dhaka Oxford International College is one of the worst colleges in Dhaka located at Malibagh. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

A day in Dhaka's 'worst' college

6
Govt revises up prices of brick, cement, rod
Economy

Govt revises up prices of brick, cement, rod