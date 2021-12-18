Turkey’s Erdogan finds a new way to fuel inflation

Global Economy

Reuters
18 December, 2021, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 18 December, 2021, 03:22 pm

Related News

Turkey’s Erdogan finds a new way to fuel inflation

Annual producer price inflation already hit 55% in November.

Reuters
18 December, 2021, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 18 December, 2021, 03:22 pm
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan addresses his supporters during a ceremony in Istanbul, Turkey, November 5, 2021. Photo :Reuters
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan addresses his supporters during a ceremony in Istanbul, Turkey, November 5, 2021. Photo :Reuters

All policy paths in Turkey lead to inflation. President Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday announced a 50% hike in the monthly minimum wage to 4,250 lira ($275).

The Confederation of Progressive Trade Unions estimates that 10 million people, or around a third of the total labour force, earn that basic amount. The increase is designed to help voters, who have been hit by soaring prices.

But it will also further push up production costs. Annual producer price inflation already hit 55% in November. Companies will have no choice but to pass on some of the extra costs to customers, feeding inflation.

The steep rise in the minimum wage will also drag up other salaries, including those in the public sector, which employs around 5 million people. Extra state spending will put pressure on the budget deficit, which the finance ministry expects to be below 3.5% of GDP this year. At a time when the lira is slumping to new record lows, Turkey needs to build investors' confidence, not erode it. Jeopardising relatively sound public finances is not the way to do this.

Top News / World+Biz

Turkey / Erdogan / inflation

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Toyota unveils 15 new concept cars

Toyota unveils 15 new concept cars

1h | Wheels
Four cruiser bikes for road trip enthusiasts

Four cruiser bikes for road trip enthusiasts

2h | Wheels
Thousands of Indian farmers escalated protests to revoke controversial new agricultural laws, clashing with police and storming key landmarks. Photo: Bloomberg

Riots, power shifts and rulers for life. What is next for global politics?

2h | Panorama
Green Pigeons enjoy sunshine on roadside trees. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Green Pigeons and the spectre of Passenger Pigeons’ boom ’n bust

1h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Lost plane returned after 35 years, true or fiction?

Lost plane returned after 35 years, true or fiction?

21h | Videos
A Week long food festival in Chittagong

A Week long food festival in Chittagong

23h | Videos
Amazing facts about Dolphins

Amazing facts about Dolphins

23h | Videos
Indicators that Bangladesh has left behind Pakistan

Indicators that Bangladesh has left behind Pakistan

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
McDonald’s sells a certain style of production and management, a certain theory of economic operations and a lifestyle for its consumers. Photo: Bloomberg
Panorama

Why is there no McDonald’s in Bangladesh?

2
Former state minister for information and broadcasting Murad Hasan. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Murad Hasan denied entry to Canada, sent back to Dubai

3
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

The troubles of travelling with Bangladeshi passport 

4
Bangladesh enters 5G era today
Telecom

Bangladesh enters 5G era today

5
Photo: Golam Murshed
Corporates

Golam Murshed: The architect of a billion-dollar company

6
176 businessmen get CIP status 
Bangladesh

176 businessmen get CIP status 