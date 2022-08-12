Thailand's tourism-reliant economy likely gathered pace in Q2

Global Economy

Reuters
12 August, 2022, 10:45 am
Last modified: 12 August, 2022, 10:45 am

Related News

Thailand's tourism-reliant economy likely gathered pace in Q2

Reuters
12 August, 2022, 10:45 am
Last modified: 12 August, 2022, 10:45 am
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Thailand's economy likely grew at its fastest pace in a year last quarter, thanks to increased tourism as pandemic curbs eased, but the high cost of living and a slowdown in China pose threats to the outlook, a Reuters poll showed.

Growth in the tourism-dependent economy is estimated at 3.1% year-on-year in the second quarter, according to the median forecast of 16 economists polled between 8 and 11 Aug, up from 2.2% growth in the previous quarter.

However, on a quarterly basis, gross domestic product (GDP) grew a seasonally-adjusted 0.9%, slowing slightly from 1.1% in the preceding quarter, the median forecast from a smaller sample of 12 economists showed.

Forecasts ranged from 0.1% to 1.3%, highlighting uncertainties surrounding the recovery of Southeast Asia's second-largest economy from the pandemic. The data are due to be released on 15 Aug. 

"Thailand's crucial tourism sector is a significant part of the economy and a faster-than-expected revival should lift overall growth," said Chua Han Teng, economist at DBS.

"That said, the tourism sector's significant reliance on Chinese tourists suggests a full recovery to pre-pandemic numbers remains quite some time away, if China does not loosen its zero-Covid policy."

Thailand received 1.07 million foreign tourists in July, up from 767,497 the previous month.

The government has estimated foreign tourist arrivals will reach 10 million this year. Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha said the economy was expected to grow 3.3% this year and 4.2% next year, helped by increased tourism. 

But an ongoing Covid-19 situation in China, which still pursues a zero-Covid strategy, has stoked fears of a delay in the return of Chinese tourists. That, along with a slowdown in the world's second-biggest economy, increases the risk of a deep global recession.

"Heightened fears of a global recession amid an uncertain environment could act as a drag on Thailand's economy and pose downside risks to our growth forecast," DBS' Han Teng added.

A separate Reuters poll showed Thailand's economy would grow 3.4% this year and then accelerate to 4.1% in 2023, before slowing to 3.5% in 2024.

But inflation remains a concern. The headline rate dipped to 7.61% in July but was still near June's 14-year high and well above the Bank of Thailand's (BOT) target range of 1%-3%.

"There's no clear sign that inflation would clearly come down or significantly fall," said Tim Leelahaphan, economist at Standard Chartered.

Top News / World+Biz

thailand / Tourism / Economy

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Some species of mantises resemble flowers, with just one exception — they hunt. Photo: Collected

Mantis memoir: A master predator

3h | Earth
Bye bye! Photographer: Michael Zarrilli/Getty Images North America via Bloomberg

Three major takeaways from the FBI search on Trump’s home

23h | Panorama
Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS

Big dreams in small rooms: The aspiring nurses of Geneva Camp

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How to deal with toxic people at work

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

What's next after searching Trump's house

What's next after searching Trump's house

4h | Videos
Dollar rate increasing in open market despite various initiatives by central bank

Dollar rate increasing in open market despite various initiatives by central bank

4h | Videos
Salimullah Khan on Joddopi Amar Guru

Salimullah Khan on Joddopi Amar Guru

4h | Videos
US wants to turn Taiwan into Ukraine, says China

US wants to turn Taiwan into Ukraine, says China

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 
Banking

Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 

2
Diesel price hiked by Tk34 per litre, Octane by Tk46
Energy

Diesel price hiked by Tk34 per litre, Octane by Tk46

3
Photo: Collected
Transport

Will Tokyo’s traffic model solve Dhaka’s gridlocks?

4
Arrest warrant against Habib Group chairman, 4 others 
Crime

Arrest warrant against Habib Group chairman, 4 others 

5
File Photo: State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid
Energy

All factories to remain closed once a week under rationing system

6
Anwar Group looks beyond slowdown – invests Tk5,000cr
Economy

Anwar Group looks beyond slowdown – invests Tk5,000cr