Senegal hones its home-grown rice to cut dependence on Asian imports

Global Economy

Reuters
20 October, 2022, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 20 October, 2022, 01:55 pm

Related News

Senegal hones its home-grown rice to cut dependence on Asian imports

Reuters
20 October, 2022, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 20 October, 2022, 01:55 pm
Photo: Saqlain Rizve/TBS
Photo: Saqlain Rizve/TBS

Senegalese cook Amy Gueye always tries to use imported rice at her family-run restaurant in Dakar, knowing that customers prefer the taste to home-grown varieties when they buy her spicy rice-based fish and chicken dishes.

Senegal's rice production has soared in recent years as it seeks to reduce dependence on imports, but the population across West Africa has also risen fast, meaning countries still rely on Asia for supplies, particularly of high-quality produce.

With concern growing over food security across Africa, prompted by trade disruptions caused by the pandemic and the war in Ukraine, that dependence is now in focus, particularly after key supplier India curbed rice exports last month.

Rice is the main source of calories for the Senegalese and has become a major staple across West Africa, where local production only covers around 60% of demand, according to the 15-member Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

Even as global food prices rise, many people including Gueye's clientele still favour imports over the rice grown along the bends of the Senegal river valley in the north.

 "If we cook rice from the valley, some customers might stop buying because of the stones and husks that could be in it," said Gueye, who with her sisters' help cooks 50 kg of rice each day in steaming vats.

West Africa's dependence on rice imports is a drain on foreign reserves, costing it around $3.7 billion in 2021, according to UN trade and development agency UNCTAD data.

It also exposes countries to global price volatility and trade disruptions, as when India - one of the top rice exporters to the region - banned exports of broken rice and imposed a 20% duty on exports of various other grades in September.

Senegal, which sourced around two-thirds of its rice imports from India last year, was sufficiently worried for President Macky Sall to call for talks with India over the move.

India restricted exports because of its own fears that food shortages could fuel rampant inflation at home. Since its 8 Sept decision, it has allowed some broken rice shipments backed by letters of credit.

GROWTH SPURT

Like other countries in West Africa, Senegal ramped up rice production after a global food price crisis in 2007-8 led to public unrest and a renewed drive to reduce reliance on imports.

Senegalese rice output more than tripled between 2011 and 2020 to 1.3 million tonnes.

But rapid population growth and a growing preference for rice over other grains saw apparent consumption more than double in the same period to over 1.9 million tonnes, UNCTAD estimated, using data from the UN Food and Agriculture Organisation.

"Different countries have done better than others, but the general picture is still quite similar to before the (2007-8) crisis, because you still have enormous imports of rice," said Johanes Agbahey, an agricultural economist based in Ivory Coast.

Trade flows within the region were distorted by countries having different tariffs, he added, while improved productivity and quality could also help reduce dependence on imports.

That is already happening in northern Senegal, where neat paddies form a green mosaic in the riverside flatlands near the town of Dagana.

There, the Japanese development agency JICA has been helping the Senegalese rice sector for more than a decade.

Improving the value chain by helping to cut production costs and improve quality - unbroken kernels, less grit - is the focus of the current phase of the JICA project.

"There's no difference in the potential for growing rice in Senegal compared with Japan," said Yoshihiko Ogata, team leader for the phase. He said some fields were yielding the second crop of the year as a result of Japanese irrigation and harvesting techniques to boost productivity.

"With more land farmed for rice, good seeds and high-performance machines, we can produce much better quality rice and Dakar folk, for example, would no longer buy imported rice," said Codou Diop, head of a local seller's association.

But even with significant leaps in productivity, West Africa's rice sector is set to remain under pressure from the appetites of a growing population.

The region's rice consumption is forecast to hit 22 million tonnes by 2025, a nearly 40% increase on 2017, according to ECOWAS, whose "Rice Offensive" envisages the region achieving rice self-sufficiency.

Back in Dakar, customers at Gueye's restaurant line up during the lunchtime rush, eyeing platters of sticky chicken yassa and other dishes piled high with rice.

Gueye said she would love to support the economy by cooking local rice. "But imported rice is better, and that is what our customers want," she said with a shrug.

World+Biz

senegal / Aisan Imports

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Hussin Alam giving a lecture to the students at the British Graduate College of Wroclaw. Photo: Courtesy

How a madrasa student from Magura founded a college in Poland

5h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

'Absence of a successful terror attack doesn’t mean the absence of terrorism'

5h | Panorama
Photo: Rajib Dhar

Kabir Suman at Dhaka: An afternoon that turned into khayal music

7h | Panorama
Why 'good' initiatives to make Dhaka citizen-friendly go in vain

Why 'good' initiatives to make Dhaka citizen-friendly go in vain

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Footballers who may miss Qatar World Cup due to injury

Footballers who may miss Qatar World Cup due to injury

17h | Videos
State of the art Purbachal expressway now visible

State of the art Purbachal expressway now visible

17h | Videos
Laurie Cannac presents Wolfed Down

Laurie Cannac presents Wolfed Down

20h | Videos
Cheap electricity, but what is the risk of Rooppur nuclear power plant?

Cheap electricity, but what is the risk of Rooppur nuclear power plant?

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo:Courtesy
Bangladesh

Number of visa applications in Bangladesh up by 160%: VFS Global

2
Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 
Environment

Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 

3
Nora Fatehi denied permission again to perform in Dhaka
Splash

Nora Fatehi denied permission again to perform in Dhaka

4
Photo: Collected
Economy

Big stores in Gulshan, Banani found selling counterfeit products

5
Polish retailer LPP’s 100 Bangladeshi suppliers in trouble over payment delays
RMG

Polish retailer LPP’s 100 Bangladeshi suppliers in trouble over payment delays

6
Photo: UNB
Education

Times Higher Education Rankings 2023: DU, NSU ranked top Bangladeshi universities