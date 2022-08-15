Russia's Polyus plans bond issue denominated in yuan

A small toy figure and gold imitation are seen in front of the Polyus logo in this illustration taken November 19, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Russian largest gold producer Polyus plans a bond issue worth no less than 3.5 billion Chinese yuan ($517 million), the Interfax news agency reported on Monday, citing a financial market source.

Polyus will collect requests for the bond on 23 Aug, Interfax quoted its source as saying. The yield guidance of the first coupon is equal to or less than 4.20%, it added.

Polyus declined to comment when called by Reuters.

The Moscow Exchange (MOEX.MM) started trading bonds denominated in Chinese yuan earlier in August as it strives to attract Asian investors.

($1 = 6.7730 Chinese yuan renminbi)