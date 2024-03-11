Beximco plans Tk1,500 crore bond issuance to settle loans

Bangladesh Export Import Company (Beximco) Limited has decided to raise Tk1,500 crore through a bond issuance aimed at clearing its existing debts.

The decision was reached during a board meeting held on Sunday (10 March) evening.

According to the company's statement, the primary objective behind this bond issuance is to alleviate its current debt burden. Any remaining funds will be directed towards investment in the Sreepur Township project.

In addition to this strategic move, Beximco has also finalised plans for a joint venture agreement with Sreepur Township Limited.