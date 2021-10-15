Russia says it could resume spot gas sales after filling its reserves

Global Economy

Reuters
15 October, 2021, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 15 October, 2021, 05:04 pm

Related News

Russia says it could resume spot gas sales after filling its reserves

Asked if Russia could resume spot sales once reserves were filled, Deputy Prime Minister told reporters: "If such opportunities exist, yes, of course"

Reuters
15 October, 2021, 04:55 pm
Last modified: 15 October, 2021, 05:04 pm
FILE PHOTO: Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak attends the Energy Week International Forum in Moscow, Russia October 3, 2019. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina
FILE PHOTO: Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak attends the Energy Week International Forum in Moscow, Russia October 3, 2019. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina

Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Friday that Russia could resume spot gas sales after it finishes filling its storage reserves, a step that could ease pressure on prices in Europe.

Novak did not say how soon or in what quantities such sales could take place, but the government has said it intends to keep topping up domestic inventories until Nov. 1.

Asked if Russia could resume spot sales once reserves were filled, Novak told reporters: "If such opportunities exist, yes, of course."

His comments came as Russia faces pressure to step up gas shipments to Europe where prices have rocketed this year, sending household bills higher and hitting industrial users such as steelmakers and fertiliser producers.

Critics have accused Moscow of deliberately withholding supplies in order to exert political pressure and win faster regulatory approval for the newly built Nord Stream 2 pipeline that will double the amount of gas it can ship across the Baltic Sea to Germany.

Russia denies this and says it is meeting its contracted commitments, which major European customers have confirmed.

President Vladimir Putin said this week the idea that Moscow was using energy as a weapon was "nonsense", and Russia was prepared to supply more gas to Europe if requested.

World+Biz

Gas Crisis / fuel crisis

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Mullahs clash with cops in city

Mullahs clash with cops in city

2h | Videos
$100cr foreign investment on cards, Asians push for Bangladesh

$100cr foreign investment on cards, Asians push for Bangladesh

1d | Videos
Elusive Asian golden cat in Bangladesh

Elusive Asian golden cat in Bangladesh

1d | Videos
Remembering Dr Enamul Haque

Remembering Dr Enamul Haque

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year
Bangladesh

Bangladesh gets 13,881 new millionaires in one year

2
Bangladesh gaining 20 sq-km land a year
Bangladesh

Bangladesh gaining 20 sq-km land a year

3
Chattogram has the upper hand since it could provide many facilities with ease and at a much lower price. Photo: Mumit M
Panorama

Why are the industries moving out of Dhaka?

4
Bangladeshi Mostafiz named among World's most influential people in Denim
RMG

Bangladeshi Mostafiz named among World's most influential people in Denim

5
Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 
Bangladesh

Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 

6
Where to invest to get tax rebate
Thoughts

Where to invest to get tax rebate