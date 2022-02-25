Russia gets the Huawei treatment, on steroids

Global Economy

Reuters
25 February, 2022, 11:10 am
Last modified: 25 February, 2022, 11:22 am

Related News

Russia gets the Huawei treatment, on steroids

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has provoked sweeping penalties from Washington and its allies. The country’s biggest financial firm, Sberbank, can no longer use US counterparts to transfer money

Reuters
25 February, 2022, 11:10 am
Last modified: 25 February, 2022, 11:22 am
Photo :TASS
Photo :TASS

Russia is getting an uber taste of what it's like to be Huawei. The US government said on Thursday it will cut the country off from American microchips, telecoms gear and other items.

It's a more wide-ranging version of the trade curbs that hobbled China's telecommunications giant and could sting the Russian economy more than financial sanctions.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has provoked sweeping penalties from Washington and its allies. The country's biggest financial firm, Sberbank, can no longer use US counterparts to transfer money. Another bank, VTB, faces harsher sanctions that include freezing US assets.

Extensive export controls may prove even more troubling for Russian President Vladimir Putin. American businesses that sell certain products to Russian entities are now effectively banned from doing so unless they obtain licenses, which will mostly be denied. Those items include computers, information security gear, lasers and sensors. The curbs are designed to include foreign goods produced using US equipment, software and blueprints. The US Commerce Department said it is the most comprehensive application of restrictions targeting a single nation.

Huawei's experience shows the pain these limits can cause. Citing national security concerns, Washington campaigned to turn the group into an international pariah. Isolated from American suppliers, though not blocked as thoroughly elsewhere as the Ukraine-related sanctions may achieve, the company said in December it expected a nearly 30% drop in revenue in 2021 compared to the previous year.

Putin needs sophisticated semiconductors for the government-controlled internet he wants to build. And Russia's burgeoning technology sector could suffer, including New York-listed Yandex, which started life as a search engine and expanded to food delivery, shopping, taxis and other services, or e-commerce group Ozon which listed in New York in 2020. Russians might also find their president's war less palatable if, among other hardships, they find it's more difficult to buy the smartphones they want.

For the West, export restrictions have the benefit of spurring less economic blowback than the harshest financial sanctions might produce for banks, investors and the energy sector. The impact for Russia could be like Huawei, but on steroids. Whether even that's enough to deter Putin is another question.

World+Biz

Ukraine crisis / Sanction against Russia

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Three simple Korean dishes you can make at home

Three simple Korean dishes you can make at home

2h | Food
Photo: Noor A Alam

BBQ Bangladesh: A chicken lovers’ utopia

3h | Food
Ukrainian service members walk with M141 Bunker Defeat Munition weapons supplied by the United States during drills at the International Peacekeeping Security Centre near Yavoriv in the Lviv region, Ukraine, February 4, 2022. Photo: Reuters

How sanctions historically failed to prevent war

1h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Russo-Ukrainian war: Red harvest of expansionism and failed diplomacy

3h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Stars who survived serious plane incidents

Stars who survived serious plane incidents

1d | Videos
Imran wants TV debate with Modi

Imran wants TV debate with Modi

1d | Videos
Trump's social media app goes live

Trump's social media app goes live

1d | Videos
United Group’s dream project for Dhaka

United Group’s dream project for Dhaka

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday
Economy

Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday

2
The Centrepoint (as seen in this 3D rendering) promises a good mix of retailers from both home and abroad. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Centrepoint: United Group’s dream for Dhaka

3
Financial Health of Janata Bank
Banking

Janata Bank hides Tk377cr loss through window dressing

4
Md. Yasir Arafat. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

Can Bangladesh become a higher education destination for foreign students?

5
Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen
Bangladesh

Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen

6
Fire at Nilkhet book market doused
Bangladesh

Fire at Nilkhet book market doused