OPEC oil ministers support new output cuts by Saudia Arabia, Russia, Algeria

Global Economy

BSS/XINHUA
06 July, 2023, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 06 July, 2023, 01:50 pm

Related News

OPEC oil ministers support new output cuts by Saudia Arabia, Russia, Algeria

BSS/XINHUA
06 July, 2023, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 06 July, 2023, 01:50 pm
OPEC oil ministers support new output cuts by Saudia Arabia, Russia, Algeria

Energy and oil ministers from the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) on Wednesday expressed support for the latest production cuts by Saudi Arabia, Russia, and Algeria.

 Saudi Arabia and Algeria are among OPEC's 13 member states, and Russia is one of the organization's 10 allies. The 23 countries form an oil-producer alliance called the "OPEC+."

 Saudi Arabia on Monday extended its voluntary production cut of 1 million barrels per day (bpd) into August, while Russia announced plans to cut oil exports by 500,000 bpd in August. Also on Monday, Algeria decided to voluntarily reduce its crude output by another 20,000 bpd in August.

 OPEC energy and oil ministers attending the 8th OPEC International Seminar in Vienna on Wednesday "expressed their appreciation" for Saudi Arabia's decision and thanked Russia and Algeria for their latest announcements, OPEC said.

 Meeting on the sidelines of the seminar, ministers "took the opportunity to review market conditions and agreed to continue consultation with their non-OPEC counterparts, through already put in place mechanisms ... in their continued efforts to support a stable and balanced oil market," OPEC said.

 Ministers from the OPEC+ countries and oil-consuming nations, as well as representatives of international organizations, oil and energy companies, academics, and other industry experts, are attending the 8th OPEC International Seminar.

World+Biz

OPEC / Oil

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Adjusting to a new life: How inter-district marriages are faring in the country

Adjusting to a new life: How inter-district marriages are faring in the country

6h | Panorama
A total of 3,486 protesters were arrested, according to interior ministry figures. Photo: Reuters

Does France not see colour?

5h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

What local governments need to lead

4h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Juggling school and showbiz: Inside the lives of Bangladeshi child artists

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How is Russia keeping their oil export up?

How is Russia keeping their oil export up?

4h | TBS World
How to maintain AC to avoid accidents?

How to maintain AC to avoid accidents?

4h | Tech Talk
Ready for a PhD?

Ready for a PhD?

21h | TBS Career
Israeli attack reignites Palestinian anger

Israeli attack reignites Palestinian anger

19h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

2
H&M’s Bangladesh sheds 46 jobs
RMG

H&M’s Bangladesh sheds 46 jobs

3
Infographic: TBS
Stocks

Aziz Mohammad Bhai's second generation enters Olympic board

4
ADB appoints Fatima Yasmin as Vice-President for sectors, themes
Bangladesh

ADB appoints Fatima Yasmin as Vice-President for sectors, themes

5
Photo: Collected
Health

Should you take cholesterol-lowering statins?

6
Photo: Collected
Stocks

Why Shahjalal Islami Bank's former chairman sold half stake