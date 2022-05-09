Mexican inflation seen at 21-year high in April, boosting rate hike expectations

Global Economy

Reuters
09 May, 2022, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 09 May, 2022, 08:24 pm

Related News

Mexican inflation seen at 21-year high in April, boosting rate hike expectations

Reuters
09 May, 2022, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 09 May, 2022, 08:24 pm
Customers walk past vegetables on a makeshift stall in a market in Mexico City, Mexico April 8, 2022. REUTERS/Luis Cortes
Customers walk past vegetables on a makeshift stall in a market in Mexico City, Mexico April 8, 2022. REUTERS/Luis Cortes

Mexican inflation is expected to have continued its upward climb in April, reaching heights not seen since January 2001, a Reuters poll showed on Friday, reinforcing forecasts that the central bank will again hike its key interest rate next week.

The median forecast of 11 analysts surveyed was for consumer price inflation to rise 7.72% in the year through April, far above the Bank of Mexico's target of 3%, plus or minus one percentage point.

Annual core inflation, which strips out some volatile food and energy items, was seen at 7.17% in April, also a 21-year high.

By comparison, headline inflation rose 7.45% in the year through March, while core inflation increased 6.78%. 

Banxico, as the bank is known, has increased the benchmark interest rate by 250 basis points over its last seven monetary policy meetings to 6.50% as it has struggled to contain rising inflation.

Analysts expect Banxico to hike the key rate by 50 basis points at its next monetary policy meeting on Thursday, tracking the U.S. Federal Reserve's recent rate move.

In April alone, headline consumer prices were seen surging 0.58% and core inflation was forecast to have risen 0.73%, the poll found.

Mexico's government earlier this week announced plans to increase the production of staple foods such as corn, rice and beans as part of a plan agreed with business leaders to control inflation.

The INEGI national statistics institute will publish April inflation figures on Monday.

 

World+Biz

Mexico / inflation

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Make your home spill-proof with this stain guard

Make your home spill-proof with this stain guard

7h | Brands
Journalists holding banners and placards in protest to the Digital Security Act in front of the Press Club in October 2018. Photo: Reuters

‘Imposing restrictions on the press or an individual's free speech is a fairly popular idea in Bangladesh’ 

8h | Panorama
A compact washing machine for a minimalist lifestyle

A compact washing machine for a minimalist lifestyle

8h | Brands
With a microscopic camera, comes microscopic disappointments – Oppo F21 Pro

With a microscopic camera, comes microscopic disappointments – Oppo F21 Pro

10h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Fans are in doubt about 'Bhul Bhulaiya' 2

Fans are in doubt about 'Bhul Bhulaiya' 2

6h | Videos
Different initiatives in India to increase employees performance

Different initiatives in India to increase employees performance

8h | Videos
Gifts for mom on Mother's Day

Gifts for mom on Mother's Day

1d | Videos
Russia losses another ship at Black Sea

Russia losses another ship at Black Sea

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
File Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Economy

The return of hundi

2
Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April
Economy

Bangladesh receives record $2.09B remittance in April

3
3 more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak
Corruption

3 more Bangladeshis named in Pandora Papers leak

4
Amber Heard takes the stand for the first time.
Splash

Amber Heard’s 'tearless' sobs, direct address to jury explained by body language expert

5
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Khulna-Mongla rail link: Project progress 90%, to be operational by Dec

6
Photo: MumitM/TBS
Bangladesh

A city where children can’t play