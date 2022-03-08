Japan unveils new sanctions on Russians, bans refinery equipment exports

Global Economy

Reuters
08 March, 2022, 10:30 am
Last modified: 08 March, 2022, 11:08 am

Related News

Japan unveils new sanctions on Russians, bans refinery equipment exports

Reuters
08 March, 2022, 10:30 am
Last modified: 08 March, 2022, 11:08 am
A Ukrainian residing in Japan shows a placard during a protest rally denouncing Russia over its actions in Ukraine, near Russian embassy in Tokyo on Feb 23, 2022. Photo: Reuters/Issei Kato
A Ukrainian residing in Japan shows a placard during a protest rally denouncing Russia over its actions in Ukraine, near Russian embassy in Tokyo on Feb 23, 2022. Photo: Reuters/Issei Kato

Japan has frozen the assets of an additional 32 Russian and Belarusian officials and oligarchs following the invasion of Ukraine, the Ministry of Finance announced on Tuesday.

The newly added sanctions target 20 Russians including deputy chiefs of staff for President Vladamir Putin's administration, deputy chairmen of the state parliament, the head of the Chechen Republic and executives of companies with close ties to the government such as Volga Group, Transneft and Wagner.

It also includes 12 Belarusian government officials and business people, as well as 12 organisations in Russia and Belarus.

Payment and capital transactions with those on the list must require government permits from now on, the ministry said in a statement.

Japan is also banning exports of Russia-bound oil refinery equipment and Belarus-bound general-purpose items that could be used by its military, the ministry said.

It will ban exports to the Belarusian defense ministry, armed forces and police organisations, and a Minsk-based company JSC Integral.

Top News / World+Biz

Ukraine crisis / Russia-Ukraine conflict / Russia-Ukraine war / Japan / Sanction against Russia

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Tanneries can learn from the RMG sector by complying with the requirements of environment and labour safety. Photo: Mumit M

‘DoE has been made helpless by design’ 

2h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

These 7 brands dominated people’s lives. And then they petered out…

3h | Panorama
The chief executive of Ben &amp; Jerry’s parent company, Unilever Plc said on ‘subjects where Unilever brands don’t have expertise or credibility it is best to stay out of the debate.’ Photo: Bloomberg

What did your favourite brand do in the war, daddy?

1d | Panorama
Currently, there are 10 countries in ASEAN and their income levels are rising. Bangladesh can play an important role in the political and economic union. Photo: Reuters

‘Bangladesh’s biggest focus should be getting into ASEAN’ 

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

3-ingrideant butter cookies

3-ingrideant butter cookies

7m | Videos
Man City triumphant over Man United on Derby day

Man City triumphant over Man United on Derby day

4h | Videos
Naveed Mahbub: From Buetian to comedian

Naveed Mahbub: From Buetian to comedian

4h | Videos
Foods that cause DNA-damaging inflammation

Foods that cause DNA-damaging inflammation

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private unis to replace trimesters with semesters from 1 July

2
Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack on ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' at Ukraine port
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack on ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' at Ukraine port

3
Shahnaz Shimul. Photo: Courtesy
Splash

From beauty influencer to an entrepreneur, Shahnaz Shimul does it all

4
Infograph: TBS
Economy

Sri Lankan company snaps up Agora 

5
Photo: Collected
Obituary

Denim mogul Nasir Uddin breathes his last

6
Nasir Uddin. Sketch: TBS
Panorama

Goodbye Nasir bhai, you never got to tell me about the Japanese market