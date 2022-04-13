India's crypto exchanges block deposits via state-backed system, stir alarm

Global Economy

Reuters
13 April, 2022, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 13 April, 2022, 01:45 pm

Related News

India's crypto exchanges block deposits via state-backed system, stir alarm

Reuters
13 April, 2022, 01:45 pm
Last modified: 13 April, 2022, 01:45 pm
A representation of cryptocurrency Bitcoin is seen in this illustration taken August 6, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
A representation of cryptocurrency Bitcoin is seen in this illustration taken August 6, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

Big Indian crypto exchanges CoinSwitch Kuber and WazirX have disabled rupee deposits for the purchase of cryptocurrency using a widely-used state-backed transfer system, spurring users to voice concern on social media.

India has spent years on a law to ban or regulate cryptocurrencies, with its central bank backing a ban over their threat to financial stability, but a recent decision to tax income from them suggests acceptance by authorities.

The decision follows a one-line statement last week by the National Payments Corporation of India saying, it was not aware of any crypto exchange using its United Payments Interface (UPI) framework, which eases bank transfers.

On Wednesday, CoinSwitch's app was not allowing users to load deposits, while rival exchange WazirX said on Twitter, "UPI is not available," adding that it had no estimated time to fix the issue with UPI deposits.

"You have closed the INR deposit without any information. At least let us know how long it will be closed," a Twitter user, Avijit Debnath, asked CoinSwitch on the social media platform.

An industry source with direct knowledge of the matter said the decision by CoinSwitch to halt UPI acceptance resulted from "regulatory uncertainty" after the NPCI statement.

The companies did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The NPCI did not immediately respond.

India decided in February to tax income from cryptocurrencies and other digital assets at 30%, signalling that authorities accepted digital currencies, but uncertainty over regulation has weighed on the industry.

In October, CoinSwitch said it had raised more than $260 million for a valuation of $1.9 billion, underscoring the rise in popularity of crypto trading.

No official data is available on the size of the Indian crypto market, but industry estimates suggest investors number from 15 million to 20 million, with total holdings of about 400 billion Indian rupees ($5.25 billion).

World+Biz / South Asia

India / Crypto exchange / Crypto / Crypto Currency / Crypto market

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Tipu Sultan is no ordinary hawker; he is a writer who has published two books and a series of maps. Photo: Abrar Faiyaz Niloy

The floating salespersons of the moving city 

2h | Panorama
Hashini Wijesekera. Illustration: TBS

Sri Lanka: The island on a deadline

3h | Thoughts
Helal Uddin Ahmed. Illustration: TBS

Prospects of medicinal plants in Bangladesh 

5h | Thoughts
(From left to right) Saraf Fardeen, Farhana Shikder, Nazia Naf. Photo: Courtesy

The rise of the home-decor influencers

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Factories now face gas rationing to fulfill Ramadan electricity demand

Factories now face gas rationing to fulfill Ramadan electricity demand

17h | Videos
Captain Marvel will be in Fast And Furious 10

Captain Marvel will be in Fast And Furious 10

18h | Videos
Pak PM Shehbaz respects PM Hasina

Pak PM Shehbaz respects PM Hasina

22h | Videos
New lighting brings new look to Rajshahi

New lighting brings new look to Rajshahi

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest globally

2
A view of the Korean EPZ Corporation Limited in Chattogram. File Photo
Economy

The South Korean entrepreneur who made Bangladesh his home

3
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

No Bangladeshi university among Asia’s top 100

4
Madhu Sudan Malo. Sketch: TBS
Features

A Bangladeshi doctor and his theory to prevent diabetes

5
From the top left: Imran Khan, Rupali Chowdhury and Lumat Ahmed; From the bottom left: Dr Omar Ishrak, Ata Safdar and Abrar Anwar
Bangladesh

Over 50 Bangladeshis now lead multinationals

6
France wants Bangladesh in Covax-like global food alliance
Economy

France wants Bangladesh in Covax-like global food alliance