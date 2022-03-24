Indian rupee gives up early gains as importers buy dollars; bonds steady

Global Economy

Reuters
24 March, 2022, 11:55 am
Last modified: 24 March, 2022, 11:58 am

Related News

Indian rupee gives up early gains as importers buy dollars; bonds steady

Most emerging Asian stock markets rose as investors exited bonds on hawkish central bank prospects, while currencies came under pressure from a stronger US dollar and uncertainties about the Ukraine conflict

Reuters
24 March, 2022, 11:55 am
Last modified: 24 March, 2022, 11:58 am
An India Rupee note is seen in this illustration photo June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration/File Photo
An India Rupee note is seen in this illustration photo June 1, 2017. REUTERS/Thomas White/Illustration/File Photo

The Indian rupee weakened after opening stronger on Wednesday, as importers rushed in to buy dollars while a drop in the domestic share market also weighed on investor sentiment.

Most emerging Asian stock markets rose as investors exited bonds on hawkish central bank prospects, while currencies came under pressure from a stronger US dollar and uncertainties about the Ukraine conflict.

The partially convertible Indian rupee was trading at 76.21/22 per dollar, compared with its previous close of 76.1750, after earlier having risen to a session high of 75.99.

"Importers came into the market after the initial fall in the dollar-rupee, but should hold in the current range for the day," said a senior trader at a state-run bank.

Oil prices rose as a reported drop in US crude inventories increased concerns about tight global supplies amid the hit to Russian exports from economic sanctions.

India imports more than 80% of its oil requirements and a rise in global crude prices can push up the country's trade deficit and hurt the rupee.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield , however, was largely steady at 6.82%, down 1 basis point on the day despite a sharp rise in US treasury yields following the Federal Reserve chairman's hawkish comments.

"Volumes are low here as supply will only come next month. We could see yields holding in a tight range until then unless there is a really major trigger," said a senior trader at a private bank, referring to the Indian debt market.

The government is scheduled to borrow a record $14.31 trillion from the market in the new fiscal year starting April 1.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell on Monday delivered his most muscular message to date on his battle with too-high inflation, saying the central bank must move "expeditiously" to raise rates and possibly "more aggressively" to keep an upward price spiral from getting entrenched.

Investors in India are likely to focus more on the central bank's upcoming monetary policy review and the governor's statement for firming views about the monetary policy outlook.

"Exporters are suggested to cover only confirmed positions. For any extra covers based on expectation, we suggest keeping stop-loss of 75.80 till the panic subsides," forex consultancy firm IFA Global said in a note.

"Importers cover through options or on dips. The 3-month range for USDINR is 74.00–77.00 and the 6-month range is 73.80–77.30."

South Asia

India / currency / Rupee / Dollar / Trade

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Russian tactical nuclear missiles are lining up the Ukrainian borders. Photo: Bloomberg

Putin’s war is a death blow to nuclear nonproliferation

21h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

‘People who have already made big investments should be turned into brand ambassadors’

1d | Interviews
The tip culture in Dhaka is changing due to restaurants’ service charges and tip-boxes. Photo credit: Noor-A-Alam

Tips: Paying for good service or sharing the server’s salary?

1d | Panorama
Why has the Ukrainian resistance been so successful? Surely some of it comes down to the charisma and effective leadership of Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Bloomberg

The Great Man theory of current events

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

No country met WHO air quality standards in 2021

No country met WHO air quality standards in 2021

14h | Videos
World number one Ashleigh Barty quits tennis

World number one Ashleigh Barty quits tennis

14h | Videos
German music collective JISR to perform in Dhaka

German music collective JISR to perform in Dhaka

14h | Videos
Deprived children stage drama at Alliance Fracaise

Deprived children stage drama at Alliance Fracaise

16h | Videos

Most Read

1
Infograph: TBS
Panorama

Miyako: A Bangladeshi home appliance brand with a Japanese name

2
Neela replaces Rubana as BGMEA director
RMG

Neela replaces Rubana as BGMEA director

3
A protest against rising living costs, at the entrance of the president’s office in Colombo on March 15.Photographer: Ishara S. Kodikara/AFP/Getty Images/Bloomberg
Analysis

Sri Lanka’s economy is being crushed by war in Ukraine

4
Malaysians apply to hire 2 lakh Bangladeshis
Migration

Malaysians apply to hire 2 lakh Bangladeshis

5
Bangladeshi consumers pay more for commodities than in other countries
Economy

Bangladeshi consumers pay more for commodities than in other countries

6
Airbus sent their demonstrator A350-900 to Dhaka recently. Photo - Royed Bin Masud, official photographer, Bd Aviation Hub
Aviation

Airbus eyes to enter Bangladesh market