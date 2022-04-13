IMF, World Bank, WFP and WTO urge coordinated action on food security

Global Economy

Reuters
13 April, 2022, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 13 April, 2022, 10:13 pm

Related News

IMF, World Bank, WFP and WTO urge coordinated action on food security

Reuters
13 April, 2022, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 13 April, 2022, 10:13 pm
Starlings fly over a tractor as french farmer ploughs his field in Haynecourt, France, November 22, 2021. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol/File Photo
Starlings fly over a tractor as french farmer ploughs his field in Haynecourt, France, November 22, 2021. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol/File Photo

The World Bank, International Monetary Fund, United Nations World Food Program and World Trade Organization on Wednesday called for urgent, coordinated action on food security, and urged countries to avoid export bans on food or fertilizer.

In a joint statement, the leaders of the four institutions warned that the war in Ukraine was adding to existing pressures from the Covid-19 crisis, climate change and increased fragility and conflict, threatening millions of people worldwide.

Sharply higher prices for staples and supply shortages were fueling pressure on households, they said. The threat is greatest to the poorest countries, but vulnerability was also increasing rapidly in middle-income countries, which host the majority of the world's poor.

Top News / World+Biz

World food security / WTO / World ank / IMF

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Tipu Sultan is no ordinary hawker; he is a writer who has published two books and a series of maps. Photo: Abrar Faiyaz Niloy

The floating salespersons of the moving city 

9h | Panorama
Hashini Wijesekera. Illustration: TBS

Sri Lanka: The island on a deadline

10h | Thoughts
Helal Uddin Ahmed. Illustration: TBS

Prospects of medicinal plants in Bangladesh 

12h | Thoughts
(From left to right) Saraf Fardeen, Farhana Shikder, Nazia Naf. Photo: Courtesy

The rise of the home-decor influencers

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

World news today: Sri Lanka economic crisis

World news today: Sri Lanka economic crisis

42m | Videos
Computer market slumps after Covid-19

Computer market slumps after Covid-19

1h | Videos
Putin reaffirms aims to protect Russia’s security

Putin reaffirms aims to protect Russia’s security

3h | Videos
Before release, 'KGF Chapter 2' is taking over the box office

Before release, 'KGF Chapter 2' is taking over the box office

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest globally

2
A view of the Korean EPZ Corporation Limited in Chattogram. File Photo
Economy

The South Korean entrepreneur who made Bangladesh his home

3
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

No Bangladeshi university among Asia’s top 100

4
From the top left: Imran Khan, Rupali Chowdhury and Lumat Ahmed; From the bottom left: Dr Omar Ishrak, Ata Safdar and Abrar Anwar
Bangladesh

Over 50 Bangladeshis now lead multinationals

5
Madhu Sudan Malo. Sketch: TBS
Features

A Bangladeshi doctor and his theory to prevent diabetes

6
Buet initiatives for encouraging research
Education

Education ministry to pursue Buet’s mega plan to boost research