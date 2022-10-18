IMF says Britain's U-turn on economic plan signals fiscal discipline

Reuters
18 October, 2022, 11:10 pm
Last modified: 18 October, 2022, 11:12 pm

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday applauded the new British finance minister's decision to scrap most of a proposed debt-financed fiscal package, saying this signaled a commitment to fiscal discipline.

"The UK authorities' recent policy announcements signal commitment to fiscal discipline and help better align fiscal and monetary policy in the fight against inflation. We look forward to the Medium-Term Fiscal Plan," an IMF spokesperson said in a emailed statement to Reuters.

