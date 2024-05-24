IMF, Pakistan make significant progress on new loan, IMF mission says

Global Economy

Reuters
24 May, 2024, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 24 May, 2024, 12:13 pm

Related News

IMF, Pakistan make significant progress on new loan, IMF mission says

The IMF has opened discussions with Pakistan on a new loan programme after Islamabad last month completed a short-term $3 billion programme, which helped stave off a sovereign debt default

Reuters
24 May, 2024, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 24 May, 2024, 12:13 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

An International Monetary Fund (IMF) mission and Pakistan have made significant progress towards reaching a staff-level agreement for an extended fund facility, the global lender said on Friday.

The IMF has opened discussions with Pakistan on a new loan programme after Islamabad last month completed a short-term $3 billion programme, which helped stave off a sovereign debt default.

An IMF team, led by mission chief Nathan Porter, concluded discussions with the authorities on Thursday after arriving in Pakistan on 13 May, the lender said in a statement.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"The mission and the authorities will continue policy discussions virtually over the coming days aiming to finalise discussions, including the financial support needed to underpin the authorities' reform efforts from the IMF and Pakistan's bilateral and multilateral partners," Porter said.

Pakistan is likely to seek at least $6 billion under the new programme and request additional financing from the IMF under the Resilience and Sustainability Trust.

Ahead of the discussions, the IMF had warned that downside risks for the Pakistani economy remained exceptionally high.

"The authorities' reform program aims to move Pakistan from economic stabilization to strong, inclusive, and resilient growth," Porter added.

World+Biz

Pakisan / IMF

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

US and Europe have seen massive protests as Israel kept levelling Gaza to the ground, killing tens of thousands of innocent civilians. Photo: Reuters

Support for Palestinian statehood: Is people power finally nudging Europe in the right direction?

1h | Panorama
The ancestral home of the Bose family stands as another testament to Meherpur&#039;s storied past. It is adorned with engraved letters and weather-worn facades and serves as a living monument to India&#039;s freedom struggle. Photo: Anushka Banerjee

The colourful history of Meherpur’s last old mansions

3h | Panorama
Flocks of Kentish Plover at Lal Char in Noakhali’s Hatiya upazila. The birds likely arrived in winter last year and extended their stay. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

Do not be surprised to spot migratory birds in summer

21h | Earth
If you’re going for a bigger shirt then try a more fitted pair of pants or something high-waisted. That tip applies to both men and women. Photo: Reeta Ameer Prêt-à-Porter

Go big or go home: Oversized fashion is the king of summer

1h | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Patuakhali Water Museum showcases riverine Bangladesh

Patuakhali Water Museum showcases riverine Bangladesh

18h | Videos
Atalanta beat Leverkusen to win their first European title

Atalanta beat Leverkusen to win their first European title

14h | Videos
Animal lovers want remedy for dog killing in Nandail

Animal lovers want remedy for dog killing in Nandail

14h | Videos
MP Anar's murder: Network extends through Calcutta to US

MP Anar's murder: Network extends through Calcutta to US

16h | Videos