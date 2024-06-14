Pakistan grapples with population boom

World+Biz

TBS Report
14 June, 2024, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 14 June, 2024, 03:54 pm

Related News

Pakistan grapples with population boom

The Economic Survey 2023-24 reports a national population growth rate of 2.55%. 

TBS Report
14 June, 2024, 03:00 pm
Last modified: 14 June, 2024, 03:54 pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Pakistan's population has surged by 16.3%, reaching 241.5 million in 2023 compared to 2017, excluding Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, indicating a significant population explosion.

The Economic Survey 2023-24 reports a national population growth rate of 2.55%. 

Despite making up about 50% of the population, women's participation in the labor force remains significantly lower than men's. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Urban areas show a higher growth rate of 3.65% compared to 1.90% in rural areas, largely due to rural-urban migration.

Population density has risen from 260.88 persons per square kilometer in 2017 to 303 in 2023. Additionally, the average household size has slightly decreased from 6.39 in 2017 to 6.30 in 2023.

Between 2017 and 2023, Pakistan's urban population increased from 75.67 million to 93.75 million, making it one of the most urbanised countries in South Asia. 

Nearly 39% of the population now lives in urban areas, impacting various aspects of the economy and development, including labor market opportunities, family structures, education, health, environmental management, security systems, and governance.

The 2023 Population and Housing Census revealed that the urban population is on the rise, with 38.82% currently living in urban areas. 

This trend is observed across most provinces except Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where the urban population decreased from 16.55% in 2017 to 15.01% in 2023. 

In Islamabad, the urban population decreased from 50.37% in 2017 to 46.90% in 2023.

Addressing the issue of women's empowerment, the policy of reducing the gender gap in financial inclusion through the Banking on Equality (BoE) initiative has led to 20 million women-owned active accounts by 2023. 

By 2024, 20% of the bank workforce is expected to be women. Additionally, 10% of branchless banking agents will be women, 75% of bank access points will have trained women champions, and all bank staff will undergo gender sensitivity training by 2024.

Urbanisation in Sindh, Punjab, and Balochistan has increased due to better education, health, and earning opportunities. 

Sindh boasts the highest urban population, rising from 51.89% in 2017 to 53.73% in 2023. 

Punjab followed with an increase from 36.86% to 40.70%, and Balochistan's urban population rose from 27.62% to 30.96%. However, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa saw an increase in rural population due to the merger of FATA into the province.

Due to the scheduled Population and Housing Census 2022, the PSLM Survey was not conducted by PBS in 2021-22. Therefore, figures from the latest survey regarding general and net enrollment rates are used for analysis. The Labor Force Survey 2020-21 indicates that the national literacy rate was 62.8%, a slight increase from 62.4% in 2018-19.

Literacy rates have improved across all provinces, with Punjab increased 66.1% to 66.3%, Sindh from 61.6% to 61.8%, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from 52.4% to 55.1%, and Balochistan from 53.9% to 54.5%.

Top News / South Asia

Population explosion / Pakisan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Members of Clear Concept spreading awareness about antibiotic resistance. Photo: Courtesy

Clear Concept: Demystifying prescriptions for patients

8h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Navigating the Eid-ul-Adha fashion scene

5h | Mode
Top 6 visa-free destinations for Bangladeshis

Top 6 visa-free destinations for Bangladeshis

1d | Explorer
Though the centre-right will continue to dominate parliament, the surge in support for the extreme right evokes memories of the ugliest moments of the 20th century. Photo: Bloomberg

EU populists are blind to the real threat to the bloc?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Top players who will miss Euro 2024 in Germany

Top players who will miss Euro 2024 in Germany

46m | Videos
Agricultural loans are taken in the names of deceased persons in Patuakhali

Agricultural loans are taken in the names of deceased persons in Patuakhali

20h | Videos
Why the arrest warrant against Rafsan?

Why the arrest warrant against Rafsan?

22h | Videos
Elon Musk is threatened with a lawsuit if he raises his salary

Elon Musk is threatened with a lawsuit if he raises his salary

18h | Videos