Emirates seeks 3,000 cabin crew as operations ramp up

Reuters
16 September, 2021, 07:15 pm
The airline will be operating 70% of its pre-pandemic capacity by the end of the year

FILE PHOTO: Emirates Airline planes are seen at Dubai International Airport in Dubai, United Arab Emirates February 15, 2019. REUTERS/Christopher Pike
Emirates on Thursday said it would look to hire 3,000 flight attendants and another 500 people for roles at Dubai airport over the next six months as it continues to restore operations hit by the pandemic.

The Dubai state-owned airline, which last year laid off thousands of employees, said it was currently operating to 120 cities, representing 90% of its pre-pandemic network.

The airline will be operating 70% of its pre-pandemic capacity by the end of the year.

