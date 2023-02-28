Elon Musk regains his spot as the world's richest person

Global Economy

TBS Report
28 February, 2023, 11:15 am
Last modified: 28 February, 2023, 12:08 pm

Related News

Elon Musk regains his spot as the world's richest person

TBS Report
28 February, 2023, 11:15 am
Last modified: 28 February, 2023, 12:08 pm
Tesla Motors CEO Elon Musk speaks during the Model S Beta Event held at the Tesla factory in Fremont, California October 1, 2011. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Tesla Motors CEO Elon Musk speaks during the Model S Beta Event held at the Tesla factory in Fremont, California October 1, 2011. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Elon Musk has reclaimed the title of the richest person in the world after briefly losing the title to France's Bernard Arnault.

Musk, the chief of companies including Tesla and Twitter, now has a net worth of $187.1 billion, according to Bloomberg Billionaires Index published on Monday, just topping the $185.3 billion fortune of Arnault,the 73-year-old French tycoon behind luxury-goods powerhouse LVMH.

Musk's wealth has been buoyed by a nearly 70% surge in Tesla Inc.'s stock price this year. It's up about 100% from its intraday low on 6 January as investors pile back into bets on riskier growth stocks amid signs of economic strength and a slower pace of Federal Reserve interest-rate increases, reports Bloomberg.

The company has also benefited from more demand for its electric vehicles after cutting prices on several models.  

Musk, 51, entered 2023 with a net worth of $137 billion, becoming the first person ever to lose $200 billion from their fortune and raising the prospect that he might struggle to reclaim his title as the world's richest individual. He was displaced atop Bloomberg's wealth index for more than two months after a steep slide in Tesla, where he's chief executive officer.

Donations Musk made late last year didn't make much of a dent in his net worth. He gave 11.6 million Tesla shares to unnamed charitable causes between August and December, according to a disclosure in February. The stock was worth about $1.9 billion, based on closing prices on the days it was donated.

Tesla investors had been concerned that he was devoting too much of his attention to Twitter, which he acquired in October, at the same time that his electric carmaker was facing heightened competition across the industry. Musk said in December he plans to resign from his post at the social-media platform once he finds someone "foolish" enough to take the job.

He said this month that he may need until the end of the year to stabilize Twitter's finances before handing off to a new CEO. 

Tesla's gains have far outpaced the rally in the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 Index, which is up about 10% in 2023. This year has included occasional bursts of speculative trading manias among retail traders — and Tesla is a favorite among that group. 

Top News / World+Biz

Elon Musk / Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) CEO Elon Musk / World's richest person

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The living room has a deep green wall which doesn’t clash with the rest of the design ethos. Rather, it complements nature and holds the entire space together. Photo: Courtesy

Home decor tips: Interior design ideas to reduce stress and anxiety

3h | Habitat
Sketch: TBS

Using 'বাংলাদেশে তৈরি' in apparel tags

1h | Panorama
Taming the flames: How to ensure fire safety at home, workplaces

Taming the flames: How to ensure fire safety at home, workplaces

1h | Habitat
At the university level, visually impaired students face problems due to a lack of braille books. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

A shot in the dark

3h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How might the Ukraine war end?

How might the Ukraine war end?

16h | TBS World
Prepare yourself for workplaces before graduation

Prepare yourself for workplaces before graduation

1d | TBS Career
Sonia hints retirement with Bharat Jodo Yatra

Sonia hints retirement with Bharat Jodo Yatra

1d | TBS World
Prince of Kolkata filled with nostalgia on return to Dhaka

Prince of Kolkata filled with nostalgia on return to Dhaka

2d | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Bangladesh

Mohammadpur regional passport office to become operational from 1 March

2
GP restores network after over 2-hr debacle due to 'fibre cable cut'
Telecom

GP restores network after over 2-hr debacle due to 'fibre cable cut'

3
Dual citizenship: Bangladeshis can become citizens of 44 more countries
Bangladesh

Dual citizenship: Bangladeshis can become citizens of 44 more countries

4
Cenbank races for IMF's $3b reserve goal by June
Economy

Cenbank races for IMF's $3b reserve goal by June

5
Representational image. Illustration: Collected
Crime

Man calls 999 after violating daughter

6
BB upholds decision to make diploma mandatory for bankers' promotion
Banking

BB upholds decision to make diploma mandatory for bankers' promotion