Don't throw Russia out of G20, aid group says, with eye on food crisis

Global Economy

Reuters
01 April, 2022, 10:40 am
Last modified: 01 April, 2022, 10:41 am

Related News

Don't throw Russia out of G20, aid group says, with eye on food crisis

Mathias Mogge, chief executive of the group, which serves 14.3 million people with projects in 35 countries, said it was critical to maintain communication with Russia, one of the world's largest producers of wheat, in tackling the crisis

Reuters
01 April, 2022, 10:40 am
Last modified: 01 April, 2022, 10:41 am
Wheat is seen during sunset in a field of the Solgonskoye farming company in the village of Solgon, Russia, in this September 6, 2014 file photo. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin/Files
Wheat is seen during sunset in a field of the Solgonskoye farming company in the village of Solgon, Russia, in this September 6, 2014 file photo. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin/Files

Excluding Russia from the Group of 20 major economies and other international institutions could slow efforts to address a worsening global food crisis exacerbated by the war in Ukraine, the head of German aid group Welthungerhilfe (WHH) told Reuters.

Mathias Mogge, chief executive of the group, which serves 14.3 million people with projects in 35 countries, said it was critical to maintain communication with Russia, one of the world's largest producers of wheat, in tackling the crisis.

"Of course, Russia is the aggressor here, and there needs to be sanctions and everything. But in a humanitarian situation as we have it today, there must be open lines of communication." Mogge said in an interview this week.

Mogge's comments come days after US President Joe Biden said he thinks Russia should be removed from the G20, although experts say that is unlikely to happen given lack of support from India, China and several other G20 members.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February is driving food prices sharply higher across the world and triggering shortages of staple crops in parts of central Asia, the Middle East and north Africa, according to United Nations officials.

The war, which Russia calls a "special military operation," has slashed shipments from the two countries, which together account for 25% of world wheat exports and 16% of corn exports, driving prices sharply higher on international markets.

Mogge said he expected Group of Seven leaders to address the issue during their upcoming meetings.

Russia was still part of what was then the Group of Eight during the last food crisis of 2007 and 2008, and played a constructive role in reducing hunger worldwide, Mogge said.

World+Biz

food crisis / G20 / Russia

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Although Abdullah Babul, Nanna Miya&#039;s nephew and successor (pictured) did not disclose the current cook’s name, he said that they were all taught by Haji Nanna himself. Photo: Noor A Alam

From serving polao on mats to becoming a beloved local brand: The story of Haji Nanna Biryani

21m | Panorama
Imran Khan: Back to the pavilion?

Imran Khan: Back to the pavilion?

1h | Analysis
Fishermen, at the Meghna River bank in Lakshmipur, have rediscovered their fishing life with the use of solar power. Their boats are now equipped with high-powered lights, smartphones and other electric products which made fishing easier during night hours. Photo: TBS

How solar power changed the life of Meghna fishermen

1h | Bangladesh
People stand in a long queue to buy kerosene oil for kerosene cookers amid a shortage of domestic gas due to country&#039;s economic crisis, at a fuel station in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 21 March, 2022. Photo: Reuters

What's behind Sri Lanka's economic crisis?

21h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Scorpions to perform at Golden Jubilee Bangladesh Concert at Madison’s Square

Scorpions to perform at Golden Jubilee Bangladesh Concert at Madison’s Square

15h | Videos
Colombo port congestion comes as supply chain woe

Colombo port congestion comes as supply chain woe

15h | Videos
Harry Potter writer JK Rowling's biography

Harry Potter writer JK Rowling's biography

17h | Videos
PM Imran Khan’s fate to be decided on 3 April

PM Imran Khan’s fate to be decided on 3 April

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years
Economy

How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years

2
Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy
Economy

Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy

3
Top 5 professions for the future, according to Bangladeshi CEOs
Pursuit

Top 5 professions for the future, according to Bangladeshi CEOs

4
Bangladeshi cargo ship sinks at Kolkata port
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi cargo ship sinks at Kolkata port

5
Amir Khan. Photo: Collected
Splash

Aamir Khan decided to quit film Industry ahead of Laal Singh Chaddha release

6
A prerequisite for faster rail service is that there has to be section 144 around the railway corridors. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Step-by-step guide to book train tickets online