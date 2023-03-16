China's US Treasury holdings hit 14-year low

Global Economy

TBS Report
16 March, 2023, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 16 March, 2023, 06:38 pm

Related News

China's US Treasury holdings hit 14-year low

TBS Report
16 March, 2023, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 16 March, 2023, 06:38 pm
File photo: Reuters
File photo: Reuters

China's holdings of US government bonds have declined for the sixth straight month to $859.4 billion in January.

Analysts explained the reduction, a 14-year low, has resulted from the Federal Reserve's sizable interest rate hikes and the escalating tensions between the countries, reports South China Morning Post.

China's holding of the US government bonds now stands at the lowest point since May 2010 when it held $843.7 billion.

Despite the fall, China remains the second-largest non-US holder of the Treasuries after Japan which has $1.104 trillion as of the end of January.

Slashing investments in US Treasuries, which is an important component of China's over $3 trillion foreign reserves, is a result of Chinese financial institutions' flexible actions for optimized asset allocation and diversification of investment portfolio amid higher dollar interest rates and volatile international environment, reports the South China Morning Post quoting analysts.

The value of US Treasuries started to fall since the US Federal Reserve started to hike interest rates from March 2022, while the asset value of other developed economies such as the EU and Japan are relatively higher due to lower interest rates, the Global Times quoted Zhao Qingming, a Beijing-based veteran financial expert, as saying.

After a series of seven aggressive interest rate hikes to tame inflation in 2022, the Fed raised the federal funds rate by 0.25 percent in February. 

Top News / World+Biz

US Treasury holdings / china

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Plato insisted that elites inevitably collapse if they give way to their own appetites rather than restraining themselves in the interest of the public good. Photo: Collected

Want to stop the next SVB? Read more Plato

6h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Climate adaptation plans must identify the correct problem: Gawher Nayeem Wahra

9h | Panorama
First fully recycled textile fashion brand launched in Dhaka

First fully recycled textile fashion brand launched in Dhaka

9h | Mode
Fishing cat, commonly and wrongly called as Fishing tiger. Photo Adnan Azad

The fishing cat is no 'tiger'

9h | Earth

More Videos from TBS

Demand for ready-made houses is on the rise in Munshiganj

Demand for ready-made houses is on the rise in Munshiganj

1h | TBS Stories
“Aasha” Lingerie for all shapes and sizes

“Aasha” Lingerie for all shapes and sizes

2h | TBS Stories
New development bank will lend at least one billion dollar a year

New development bank will lend at least one billion dollar a year

6h | Corporate Talks
What are the most lucrative sectors in Bangladesh?

What are the most lucrative sectors in Bangladesh?

8h | TBS Money Flow

Most Read

1
The Money Plant Link (Pvt) Ltd microbus which was transporting Tk11.25 crore of Dutch Bangla Bank today. Photo: Collected
Crime

Tk9cr recovered, 7 detained over DBBL microbus robbery: DB

2
Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way
Banking

Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way

3
Md Shahabuddin Alam, managing director (MD) of SA Group. Photo: UNB
Court

SA Group MD, his wife banned from leaving country

4
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Mahindra shuts its Bangladesh subsidiary

5
Metro rail may reduce the need for people to live near workplaces. Photo: TBS
Transport

Metro rail to run at full capacity on Uttara-Agargaon route from July

6
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Strong nor'wester likely on 15-19 March