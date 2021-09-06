BMW CEO expects chip supply to remain tight for another 6-12 months

Global Economy

Reuters
06 September, 2021, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 06 September, 2021, 05:16 pm

Related News

BMW CEO expects chip supply to remain tight for another 6-12 months

"I expect that the general tightness of the supply chains will continue in the next 6 to 12 months," he said at the IAA Munich car show

Reuters
06 September, 2021, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 06 September, 2021, 05:16 pm
BMW CEO Oliver Zipse visits the BMW vaccination centre as the German car manufacturer starts to provide coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccinations for staff, in Munich, Germany, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Andreas Gebert
BMW CEO Oliver Zipse visits the BMW vaccination centre as the German car manufacturer starts to provide coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccinations for staff, in Munich, Germany, June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Andreas Gebert

BMW expects supply chains to remain tight well into 2022, Chief Executive Oliver Zipse said on Monday, squashing hopes that a painful shortage of crucial semiconductors will end soon.

"I expect that the general tightness of the supply chains will continue in the next 6 to 12 months," he said at the IAA Munich car show.

Zipse, who like other car executives is battling lower production due to a lack of semiconductors, said he saw no issues in the long-term, adding that the automotive industry was an attractive client for chipmakers.

Top News / World+Biz

BMW / Chip shortage

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Money: Who benefits from interest rates?

TBS Money: Who benefits from interest rates?

23h | Videos
Jongshon: A platform for creative people

Jongshon: A platform for creative people

23h | Videos
Jordan: A new chapter in the garment industry

Jordan: A new chapter in the garment industry

23h | Videos
Will hygiene rules be obeyed after the re-opening of educational institutions?

Will hygiene rules be obeyed after the re-opening of educational institutions?

23h | Videos

Most Read

1
I resigned from Evaly 3 months ago: Arif R Hossain
Corporates

I resigned from Evaly 3 months ago: Arif R Hossain

2
Actor Ziaul Faruq Apurba
Glitz

Apurba to tie the knot with a Bangladeshi-American girl  

3
Schools, colleges likely to reopen on 12 September: Dipu Moni
Bangladesh

Schools, colleges likely to reopen on 12 September: Dipu Moni

4
Bangladesh’s school closure longest in the world
Education

Bangladesh’s school closure longest in the world

5
Representational Image. Photo: Collected.
Bangladesh

Resumption of bubble flights with India postponed

6
Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS
Food

Khichuri tales: Dhaka’s top 5 khichuri places