Asian shares mostly down on concerns China may resume strict Covid curbs

Global Economy

Reuters
22 November, 2022, 09:05 am
Last modified: 22 November, 2022, 09:10 am

Related News

Asian shares mostly down on concerns China may resume strict Covid curbs

Reuters
22 November, 2022, 09:05 am
Last modified: 22 November, 2022, 09:10 am
Pedestrians wait to cross a road at a junction near a giant display of stock indexes in Shanghai, China August 3, 2022. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo
Pedestrians wait to cross a road at a junction near a giant display of stock indexes in Shanghai, China August 3, 2022. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

Asian shares were on the defensive on Tuesday as a Covid-19 resurgence in China increased concerns that Beijing may reimpose strict pandemic curbs and that further restrictions could cause supply chain disruptions.

The dollar pulled back from strong overnight gains on Tuesday while oil took a pause from Monday's retreat.

The broader Asia-Pacific index lost 0.25% in early trade, while China's benchmark CSI.300 dipped 0.13%. Hong Kong's benchmark index fell 1.31%.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei average opened up 0.78%, while Australian shares rose 0.55%.

"China's Covid situation is really in the front row for Asia trading," said Redmond Wong, market strategist for Greater China at Saxo Markets in Hong Kong.

Beijing warned on Monday that it was facing its most severe test of the pandemic, fuelling investor concerns that China may be forced to resume strict mobility curbs and give stay-and-home orders across cities.

Surging cases in manufacturing cities may cause supply chain disruptions, said Wong.

The dollar pared some of its strong overnight gains on Tuesday after investors flocked to the safe-haven currency on nerves over China's Covid flare-ups, but analysts at the National Australia Bank questioned whether demand for the greenback was sustainable.

"Evidence US inflation has peaked and can fall significantly in 2023, together with China and Europe developments, convince us a USD depreciation cycle is now in train," they said in a note on Tuesday.

US Treasury yields across most maturities rose on Tuesday amid expectations of further Federal Reserve interest rate hikes. The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield six basis points.

Oil prices rose slightly in early Asian trade, a day after Saudi Arabia denied a media report that it was discussing an increase in oil supply with OPEC and its allies.

US crude CLc1 rose 0.27% to $80.26 per barrel on Tuesday and Brent LCOc1 was at $87.79, up 0.19%.

Spot gold traded at $1,738.39 an ounce.

World+Biz

Asian stocks

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Looking at Qatar beyond the Western lens

1h | Panorama
Mohammad Zobair Hasan. Illustration: TBS

Amending tobacco control law: We must stick to banning loose sale of tobacco products

17h | Thoughts
Photo: Courtesy

A wedding gift guide for different budgets

1d | Brands
The ban on alcohol in stadiums and the subsequent uproar have revealed at least two issues concerning both Qatar and the sports’ Western fanbase at large. The first one being the inseparable connection between alcohol and Western sports fans. PHOTO: DW.

Sports, alcohol and the Islamic world

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Becoming Ecuador's all-time top goalscorer beating poverty

Becoming Ecuador's all-time top goalscorer beating poverty

13h | Videos
Seminar on dog training

Seminar on dog training

14h | Videos
FIFA World Cup 2022: England-Iran clashes first time in history

FIFA World Cup 2022: England-Iran clashes first time in history

15h | Videos
Hera Pheri 3: Akshay fans threaten Kartik Aaryan

Hera Pheri 3: Akshay fans threaten Kartik Aaryan

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Traffic to be restricted in Dhaka Cantonment on 21 Nov

2
Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman
Health

Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman

3
Picture: TBS/SAP
Infrastructure

Govt to decide on metro rail inauguration Sunday

4
World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world
Panorama

World population hits 8 billion: Not enough young, skilled people in an overpopulated world

5
Photo: Courtesy
Sports

Ghanim Al Muftah: The boy who stole the show in WC opening ceremony alongside Morgan Freeman

6
Brac engineering school to be renamed as BSRM School of Engineering
Corporates

Brac engineering school to be renamed as BSRM School of Engineering