Aircraft leasing faces shake-up as risks cloud recovery

Global Economy

Reuters
18 May, 2022, 08:55 am
Last modified: 18 May, 2022, 09:06 am

Related News

Aircraft leasing faces shake-up as risks cloud recovery

Reuters
18 May, 2022, 08:55 am
Last modified: 18 May, 2022, 09:06 am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Global aircraft leasing faces a new shake-up this week after SMBC Aviation Capital's deal to buy smaller rival Goshawk Aviation for $6.7 billion. 

The move comes as firms report a stronger than expected US-led recovery -- but one increasingly overshadowed by inflation, rising borrowing costs and the effects of the conflict in Ukraine.

SMBC's deal puts it in the no.2 industry spot globally, leapfrogging Dublin-based rival Avolon, behind AerCap.

The long-awaited agreed takeover of Goshawk, which was confirmed by the company on Monday after a Reuters report last week, could increase pressure on smaller rivals to follow suit as funding costs rise with higher interest rates, analysts said.

"It means only the biggest and strongest lessors can compete at the levels you need to compete at to win," consultant Paul O'Driscoll of advisory firm Ishka, told Reuters.

Leasing companies now control more than half the world's fleet of aircraft and bankers say private equity firms are also hovering over at least one lessor as the industry matures.

SMBC Chief Executive Peter Barrett, among the crop of leaders that emerged to run the Dublin-led aircraft leasing industry from the roller-coaster empire of Irish tycoon Tony Ryan, has said he expects the industry's growth to continue.

Speaking at the Airfinance Journal conference in Dublin two weeks ago, Barrett told delegates that a series of industrial and economic crises would reshuffle the deck.

He did not address longstanding rumours of a tie-up with Goshawk at the event, one of a pair of back-to-back conferences in the world's air leasing capital.

"You need the motivation of sellers and that is going to change, also because of increased funding costs. That's going to be a factor in whether owners hold these assets or trade them," Barrett told the conference.

SMBC declined further comment on the Goshawk deal after Monday's announcement.

AerCap Chief Executive Aengus Kelly, who shook up the industry by buying ILFC in 2013 and then GECAS last year to secure the no.1 spot, says size brings increased clout in crucial negotiations with repair shops and jetmakers.

"You're just at a different level to the rest of the industry," Kelly told last week's Airline Economics conference.

"No one wants to do consolidation just to get bigger for the sake of getting bigger... but I would say it's going to be something that will happen over time."

Leasing pioneer Steven Udvar-Hazy, however, warned against deals for their own sake.

"It's not going to change the total worldwide need for aircraft. It's just a redistribution of who's supplying those aircraft to the airlines," the executive chairman of US-based Air Lease Corp AL.N said.

"We'd rather add more airplanes than more staff and more bureaucracy...So we'll continue to look at it and if there's a golden opportunity will grab it," he said.

HIGHER LEASE RATES, FARES

After a two-year absence during the coronavirus pandemic, delegates at the Dublin conferences trumpeted rising demand.

The speed of the US recovery in air travel has defied expectations, flouting amber warnings from higher interest rates to inflation, high oil prices and geopolitical risk.

For now, there are shortages of key aircraft after Boeing's two-year 737 MAX safety grounding, then Covid-19 and most recently the confiscation of hundreds of planes in Russia.

Even wide-body jet markets are seeing more tightness after years of oversupply, Kelly told analysts on Tuesday.

Lessors warned airlines they were ready to pass on higher funding costs, which for travellers means higher ticket prices.

"The lessors after many years have leverage over lease rates," said Marjan Riggi, senior managing director for corporate aviation at Kroll Bond Rating Agency.

But whether and how quickly inflation and lower disposable incomes could come back to bite the industry is unclear.

David Power, special adviser to Aergo Capital and former chairman of Orix Aviation, sees inflation as a hangover from years of central bank stimulus, but still reasonably manageable.

"Growth is the cause; inflation is the effect. And the other reason for inflation is massive liquidity put into the system at a very low interest rates," he told the Airline Economics event.

Others fear that could trigger recession and cut traffic.

Leasing veteran Norman Liu, who built GECAS out of the ruins of Ryan's leasing empire in the 1990s, warned financiers over a return to growth-free inflation and questioned how long the travel snapback would last.

"While everyone's talking about a great summer for travel, when you talk to people about the fall...do we get into travel not being a novelty anymore?," Liu said at the Airfinance Journal conference.

"In the stagflation environment, what does that mean for the industry?" Liu added.

Top News / World+Biz

Global aircraft leasing / aircraft / Aircraft leasing / AerCap

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Graphics: TBS

Facebook and Bangladeshi politicians: A new tide in mass political communication?

55m | Panorama
Despite Bangladesh having about 24,000 km of waterways, only a few hundred kilometres are covered by commercial launch services. Photo: Saad Abdullah

Utilising waterways: When common home-goers show the way

21h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How Putin revived Nato

22h | Panorama
The reception is a volumetric box-shaped room that has two glass walls on both the front and back ends and the other two walls are adorned with interior plants, wood and aluminium screens. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The United House: Living and working inside nature

22h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Paddle steamers in Bangladesh

Paddle steamers in Bangladesh

15m | Videos
Genome sequencing: best ways to diagnose pediatrics

Genome sequencing: best ways to diagnose pediatrics

45m | Videos
Reasons behind the sudden fall in stock market

Reasons behind the sudden fall in stock market

45m | Videos
The first mosque in India was built Prophet Mohammad time

The first mosque in India was built Prophet Mohammad time

14h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representative Photo: Pixabay.
Bangladesh

Microplastics found in 5 local sugar brands

2
Mushfiq Mobarak. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Meet the Yale professor who anchors his research in Bangladesh and scales up interventions globally

3
The story of Bangladesh becoming a major bicycle exporter
Industry

The story of Bangladesh becoming a major bicycle exporter

4
How Bangladesh can achieve edible oil self-sufficiency with local alternatives
Bazaar

How Bangladesh can achieve edible oil self-sufficiency with local alternatives

5
Govt tightens belt to relieve reserve
Economy

Govt tightens belt to relieve reserve

6
Impact of falling taka against US dollar
Banking

Taka losing more value as global currency market volatility persists