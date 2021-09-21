French President Macron discussed IndoPacific co-operation with India's Modi

World+Biz

Reuters
21 September, 2021, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 21 September, 2021, 05:30 pm

Related News

French President Macron discussed IndoPacific co-operation with India's Modi

The two leaders held a phone conversation on Tuesday, said a statement from Macron's office, during which they also discussed issues such as the crisis in Afghanistan

Reuters
21 September, 2021, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 21 September, 2021, 05:30 pm
French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech during a collective award ceremony at the Elysee Palace, in Paris, France September 20, 2021. Stefano Rellandini/Pool via REUTERS
French President Emmanuel Macron delivers a speech during a collective award ceremony at the Elysee Palace, in Paris, France September 20, 2021. Stefano Rellandini/Pool via REUTERS

French President Emmanuel Macron discussed on Tuesday co-operating over the IndoPacific region with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as France deals with the fallout from Australia's cancellation of a $40 billion French submarine order.

The two leaders held a phone conversation on Tuesday, said a statement from Macron's office, during which they also discussed issues such as the crisis in Afghanistan.

Last week, France recalled its ambassadors from the United States and Australia after Australia cancelled its previous nuclear submarine deal with France. 

Australia said last week that it would scrap an earlier 2016 deal with France's Naval Group to build a fleet of conventional submarines, and would instead build at least eight nuclear-powered submarines with US and British technology after striking a trilateral security partnership. France called it a stab in the back. 

China in turn denounced a new Indo-Pacific security alliance between the United States, Britain and Australia, warning of an intensified arms race in the region.

Top News / Europe / South Asia

Indo-Pacific / France / India / Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi / French President Emmanuel Macron

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

North South University organises "Intra-Ignite"

North South University organises "Intra-Ignite"

2h | Videos
E-Commerce scams: Where does the solution lie?

E-Commerce scams: Where does the solution lie?

2h | Videos
Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde: Kawasaki Ninja 125

Dr Jekyll and Mr Hyde: Kawasaki Ninja 125

23h | Videos
RMG exports overwhelm Dhaka airport

RMG exports overwhelm Dhaka airport

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
A Kallyanpur eco-park planned to free canals
Infrastructure

A Kallyanpur eco-park planned to free canals

2
Sadia Khan and Zafirah Zunairah Prithy
Education

2 IUB students awarded the prestigious Erasmus+ Scholarship

3
FILE PHOTO: Students take their seats for the diploma ceremony at the John F. Kennedy School of Government during the 361st Commencement Exercises at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private universities to reopen campuses from fall semester

4
Dhaka improves, still 7th most unsafe city
Bangladesh

Dhaka improves, still 7th most unsafe city

5
How banks fuelled stock prices
Stocks

How banks fuelled stock prices

6
The rise and fall of Evaly
Economy

The rise and fall of Evaly