Even as King, Charles will not allow Archie to be a prince

Prince Charles, the heir to the British monarchy, has made it clear that Harry and Meghan's son would have no position among the frontline Royals after he becomes King, as he envisions a slimmed-down Monarchy.

According to the Daily Mail, the decision has enraged the Sussexes and is considered to be the source of a series of angry allegations directed against Charles and the Royal Family from across the Atlantic.

A sovereign's grandchild has had the right to be a Prince for centuries, but Charles is keen to keep the number of crucial Royals to a minimum, thinking that the people do not want to pay for an ever-expanding Monarchy.

According to a source close to Harry and Meghan, Charles has told them that he will modify important legal documents to prevent Archie from inheriting the title which he would have received by right.

The decision, which came after months of tense backroom negotiations, has brought Harry's relationship with his relatives to a hazardous new low.