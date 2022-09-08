Prince Harry and Meghan to travel to Scotland: Spokesperson

Europe

BSS/AFP
08 September, 2022, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 08 September, 2022, 08:19 pm

Britain&#039;s Prince Harry and Meghan Markle speak at the 2021 Global Citizen Live concert at Central Park in New York, U.S., September 25, 2021. Photo: Reuters
Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle speak at the 2021 Global Citizen Live concert at Central Park in New York, U.S., September 25, 2021. Photo: Reuters

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are to travel to Scotland after Queen Elizabeth II's doctors issued a bulletin about the monarch's health, a spokesperson for the couple said Thursday. "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be travelling to Scotland," the spokesperson said.

The couple, who are currently on a short visit to Europe, had been due to attend an awards ceremony in London on Thursday evening but have changed their plans to travel to see the queen, Britain's domestic Press Association news agency said.

Queen Elizabeth II / Prince Harry / Meghan

