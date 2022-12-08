What did Prince Harry and Meghan say in Netflix series?

Splash

Reuters
08 December, 2022, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 08 December, 2022, 04:47 pm

Related News

What did Prince Harry and Meghan say in Netflix series?

Reuters
08 December, 2022, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 08 December, 2022, 04:47 pm
FILE PHOTO: Britain&#039;s Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Award Gala in New York City, US on 6 December 2022. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Award Gala in New York City, US on 6 December 2022. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Netflix released the first three episodes in a six-part documentary series on Prince Harry and his wife Meghan on Thursday, showing how the couple met and the problems they say they faced as part of Britain's royal family.

Below are some quotes from the series:

HARRY ON HIS CHILDHOOD AND MEDIA

There was always public pressure, with its fair share of drama, stress and also tears, and witnessing those tears. You always see it on my mum's face.

HARRY ON WOMEN IN THE ROYAL FAMILY

He said he had learnt "the pain and suffering of women marrying into this institution".

I remember thinking how can I ever find someone who is willing and capable to be able to withstand all the baggage that comes with being with me.

When I got to meet M I was terrified of her being driven away by the media, the same media that had driven so many other people away from me.

Royals brace as 'Harry and Meghan' airs on Netflix

I knew that the only way that this could possibly work is by keeping it quiet for as long as possible.

HARRY ON MEGHAN

She sacrificed everything she ever knew, the freedom that she had, to join me in my world. And then pretty soon after that I ended up sacrificing everything that I know to join her in her world.

For so many people in the family, especially the men, there can be a temptation or an urge to marry someone who would fit the mould as opposed to somebody who you are perhaps destined to be with.

The difference between making the decision with your head or your heart. My mum certainly made most of her decisions, if not all of them, from her heart. And I am my mother's son.

HARRY ON MEGHAN AND HIS MOTHER

So much of what Meghan is and how she is so similar to my mum, she has the same compassion, she has the same empathy, she has the same confidence, she has this warmth about her.

I accept that there will be people around the world who will fundamentally disagree with what I've done and how I've done it, but I knew that I had to do everything I could to protect my family especially after what happened to my mum. You know, I didn't want history to repeat itself.

HARRY ON DIANA'S FUNERAL

He said they had to wear two hats: One was two grieving sons ... two was the royal hat: show no emotion, get out there, meet the people and shake their hands.

HARRY ON THE MEDIA

This is about duty and service and I feel as though, being part of this family, it is my duty to uncover this exploitation and bribery that happens within our media.

HARRY ON ROYAL CORRESPONDENTS AND EXPERTS

That press pack of royal correspondents is essentially just an extended PR arm of the royal family.

On the royal rota system: It's like this family is ours to exploit. Their trauma is our story and our narrative to control.

MEGHAN ON THEIR ENGAGEMENT INTERVIEW

Meghan calls it an "orchestrated reality show". It was rehearsed.

My point is we weren't allowed to tell our story because they didn't want...

Harry: We've never been allowed to tell our story.

Meghan: That's true... Until now.

HARRY ON UNCONSCIOUS BIAS

In this family, sometimes you're part of the problem rather than part of the solution. And there is a huge level of unconscious bias. The thing with unconscious bias is it's actually no one's fault. But once it's been pointed out or identified within yourself, you then need to make it right. It's education, it's awareness. It's a constant. It's a constant work in progress. For everybody, including me.

HARRY ON DRESSING UP AS A NAZI

It was one of the biggest mistakes of my life. I felt so ashamed afterwards. All I wanted to do was make it right. I sat down and spoke to the chief rabbi in London which had a profound impact on me. I went to Berlin and spoke to a Holocaust survivor. I could have just ignored it and got on and probably made the same mistakes over and over again in my life. But I learned from that.

World+Biz

Prince Harry / Meghan / Netflix series

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

How Sanjida's fight against child marriage placed her on BBC 100 Women list

How Sanjida's fight against child marriage placed her on BBC 100 Women list

32m | Pursuit
Md Morshedul Alam Mohabat. Sketch: TBS

Congratulations to all those who did not get GPA 5.0

7h | Thoughts
A total of 50 JDM cars gathered for a meet in front of International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB) on Friday for Super Tuner 6.0 pre-meet drive. Photo: Mashrur Quadery

Early morning JDM run: Super Tuner 6.0 pre-meet drive

8h | Wheels
Pradipta Chowdhury and Purnashree Chowdhury, the founders of EyeBuddy. Photo: Courtesy

EyeBuddy: An AI-driven solution to eye care

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

4000 years Eternal flame: Azerbaijan

47m | TBS World
Whole Africa looking toward Morocco

Whole Africa looking toward Morocco

7h | Videos
Air pollution causes second highest death and disability in Bangladesh

Air pollution causes second highest death and disability in Bangladesh

8h | Videos
three historic matches of previous football world cups

three historic matches of previous football world cups

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos
Banking

Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos

2
4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely
RMG

4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Police raid Banani hotels suspecting militant presence

4
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

One dead as BNP, police clash in Nayapaltan; Rizvi, Aman, Annie among many detained

5
Photo: Reuters
Sports

Potential routes to final for Argentina at World Cup

6
Tejgaon business hub: Everything to be within walking distance from transport points
Infrastructure

Tejgaon business hub: Everything to be within walking distance from transport points