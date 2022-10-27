King Charles plans to sideline Harry, Andrew as royal stand-ins: reports

Europe

BSS/AFP
27 October, 2022, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 27 October, 2022, 07:59 pm

Related News

King Charles plans to sideline Harry, Andrew as royal stand-ins: reports

BSS/AFP
27 October, 2022, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 27 October, 2022, 07:59 pm
King Charles plans to sideline Harry, Andrew as royal stand-ins: reports

British King Charles III on Thursday was reportedly planning to extend the pool of royals allowed to act for him in his absence, effectively sidelining non-working royals Prince Harry and the Duke of York.

Charles is expected to amend the "Regency Act" to add his brother Edward, the Earl of Wessex, and his sister Anne, the Princess Royal, The Daily Telegraph and the BBC reported, quoting sources.

The Telegraph reported the amendments could go before parliament "within weeks", quoting "royal insiders" as saying it was a "logical step". 
Buckingham Palace has not commented officially.

Currently the list of royals who can temporarily take over on the 73-year-old monarch's behalf if he is away or ill only includes Charles's wife Camilla, heir to the throne Prince William, Harry, Andrew and his daughter Beatrice, who is not even a working royal.

A longer list would allow the Palace to bypass Harry, who has quit as a working royal and lives in the US, and Andrew, who has retired from public life over his friendship with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein and allegations of sex with a minor, without directly excluding them.

Daily Express royal reporter Richard Palmer tweeted that amendments "to create more stand-ins for the King is now a priority, sources have confirmed".

He said this would mean "the King never has to ask non-working royals such as Harry, Andrew or Beatrice to stand in for him".

The role includes signing documents and receiving ambassadors, the BBC said.

The regency issue was raised in the House of Lords Monday, with Labour peer Stephen Benn questioning the current situation where Andrew and Harry can exercise these powers. 

"Is it not time for the government to approach the King to see whether a sensible amendment can be made to this Act?" Benn asked.

Senior Tory peer Nicholas True appeared to confirm such discussion, saying that the government "will always consider what arrangements are needed to ensure resilience in our constitutional arrangements".

He added that "in the past we have seen that the point of accession has proved a useful opportunity to consider the arrangements in place".

Queen Elizabeth II suffered ill health during the last year of her life.
She asked Charles to deputise for her at events such as the opening of parliament, showing that the legislation is "still very relevant", Benn said.

World+Biz

King Charles III / Harry / Andrew

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Caption: Workers in this recently taken photo are seen sitting around without work during loadshedding at a factory at the outskirts of Dhaka. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Lights out: How loadshedding upended the life of small entrepreneurs outside the capital

11h | Panorama
The problem is not that we use plastic, the problem is what we do after it has served its purpose. A circular economy can potentially reduce plastic waste. Pictured is a boy who collects plastic bottles for the dumping station in Khilkhet, Dhaka. Photo: Sohel Ahmed

A push for sustainability: Time to make linear supply chains circular

9h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

'We will have the rivers cleaned by March 2023': NRCC Chairman

1d | Panorama
An evening with Panthapath's 'dapper' tea seller Hannan

An evening with Panthapath's 'dapper' tea seller Hannan

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Putin watches first N drill since war

Putin watches first N drill since war

9m | Videos
Bangladesh to face various risks in 2023- Dr. Hamid Rashid

Bangladesh to face various risks in 2023- Dr. Hamid Rashid

49m | Videos
Bangladesh suffer a massive 104-run defeat against South Africa

Bangladesh suffer a massive 104-run defeat against South Africa

1h | Videos
T20 World Cup: Key factors of Bangladesh-South Africa match

T20 World Cup: Key factors of Bangladesh-South Africa match

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Meet Akshata Murthy, the millionaire wife of Rishi Sunak

2
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

29 deaths reported as Cyclone Sitrang weakens

3
Hussin Alam giving a lecture to the students at the British Graduate College of Wroclaw. Photo: Courtesy
Pursuit

How a madrasa student from Magura founded a college in Poland

4
Wonderful waterfalls of Chattogram
Explorer

Wonderful waterfalls of Chattogram

5
Sitrang will track after Cyclone Asani, which formed in the Bay of Bengal in early May this year. Photo: Abu Sufian Jewel/UNB
Bangladesh

Cyclone Sitrang: Everything you need to know

6
The $1.2 billion dollar gas question
Analysis

The $1.2 billion dollar gas question