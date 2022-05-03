Eastward gas flows on Yamal-Europe pipeline resume

Reuters
03 May, 2022, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 03 May, 2022, 02:19 pm

Eastward gas flows on Yamal-Europe pipeline resume

Russian gas giant Gazprom did not book any gas transit capacity via the Yamal-Europe pipeline for the third quarter

Reuters
03 May, 2022, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 03 May, 2022, 02:19 pm
Gas pipelines are pictured at the Atamanskaya compressor station, facility of Gazprom&#039;s Power Of Siberia project outside the far eastern town of Svobodny, in Amur region, Russia November 29, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov.
Gas pipelines are pictured at the Atamanskaya compressor station, facility of Gazprom's Power Of Siberia project outside the far eastern town of Svobodny, in Amur region, Russia November 29, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov.

Eastbound gas flows via the Yamal-Europe pipeline from Germany to Poland resumed on Tuesday morning, after falling to zero overnight, data from pipeline operator Gascade showed.

The Yamal-Europe pipeline, which traverses Belarus, Poland and Germany, has mostly worked in a reverse mode since last December, sending gas eastward from Germany to Poland.

Physical exit flows at the Mallnow metering point on the German border were at 8,001,954 kilowatt hours per hour (kWh/h), the data showed. Physical gas flows via Mallnow had fallen to zero on Monday night. read more

Russian gas giant Gazprom (GAZP.MM) did not book any gas transit capacity via the Yamal-Europe pipeline for the third quarter, Interfax news agency reported on Monday, citing the latest auction results on the GSA Platform. read more

Gazprom has had to book transit capacity via the pipeline since 2020, after Poland decided not to expand its gas transit contract with Russia.

Daily nominations, or requests, for Russian gas deliveries through Ukraine into Europe via the Slovakian border point of Velke Kapusany were still at around a five-month high, data from Slovakian operator TSO Eustream showed.

Nominations via Velke Kapusany were at around 993,122 megawatt hours (MWh) per day, the highest since the end of November, the data showed.

Flows of Russian gas to Germany through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline across the Baltic Sea were stable at 72,275,062 kilowatt hours per hour (kWh/h).

