Cuba thwarts terrorist plot by South Florida man who arrived by jetski, state-run media says

World+Biz

Reuters
10 December, 2023, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 10 December, 2023, 05:01 pm

Related News

Cuba thwarts terrorist plot by South Florida man who arrived by jetski, state-run media says

the men it had arrested was armed with several handguns, ammunition clips and ammo.

Reuters
10 December, 2023, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 10 December, 2023, 05:01 pm
Cuba&#039;s former President Raul Castro and Cuba&#039;s President and First Secretary of the Communist Party Miguel Diaz-Canel speak during a May Day rally in Havana, Cuba May 1, 2022. REUTERS file photo
Cuba's former President Raul Castro and Cuba's President and First Secretary of the Communist Party Miguel Diaz-Canel speak during a May Day rally in Havana, Cuba May 1, 2022. REUTERS file photo

Cuba said late on Saturday it had thwarted a terrorist plot hatched in neighboring south Florida, according to a report broadcast on state-run media, after a man allegedly arrived on the island by jetski to commit acts of violence.

The resulting investigation, which state-run media said was still underway, alleged the plot was tied to at least two groups, Nueva Nacion Cubana and La Nueva Nacion Cubana en Armas, which Cuba has labeled as terrorist entities.

Reuters was unable to contact either of the groups late on Saturday.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The report said one of the men it had arrested, who appeared on the program but whose identity was unclear, was armed with several handguns, ammunition clips and ammo.

The report alleged the man, a Cuban residing in Florida, had entered Cuba illegally on a jetski with a Florida registration, which he then abandoned in a mangrove swamp on the island`s north coast before making his way overland to Cienfuegos, in south-central Cuba.

The man then attempted to recruit others to assist in committing acts of violence, arson and vandalism before his eventual arrest, according to the report.

State-run media said several other Cubans, residing both in South Florida and in Cuba, were under investigation for their involvement in the alleged plot.

The allegations comes just two days after Cuba published a list of more than 80 foreign nationals and entities it accuses of terrorism, including influencers, many long-time dissidents who reside in the United States and a candidate for mayor of Florida's Miami-Dade County.

The two groups identified in Saturday`s TV report appear on the list published by Cuba earlier this week, and are labeled as "criminal organizations based in the United States that organize, finance...and execute actions against the security of the Cuban state."

USA

USA / Cuba / Spying

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Khandaker Hasib Rafin’s Starlet Glanza V is one of the finest examples of the model to roam around Dhaka’s streets. Photo: Akif Hamid

1999 Starlet Glanza V: The uncrowned prince

3h | Wheels
Jamal Jamaloo: The song, dance and magic

Jamal Jamaloo: The song, dance and magic

4h | Features
US Veto: Israel's license to kill

US Veto: Israel's license to kill

10h | Panorama
In the last 30 years, Akter Hossain performed more than 5,000 magic shows all over the country, even in India. Photos: Noor-A-Alam

The fading enchantment of Dhaka's magic schools

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Trust gap matters

Trust gap matters

26m | TBS Round Table
5 ways to tackle dollar crisis

5 ways to tackle dollar crisis

1h | TBS Round Table
A FIFA World Cup match of record yellow card

A FIFA World Cup match of record yellow card

2h | TBS SPORTS
The digital money magic in rural economy

The digital money magic in rural economy

6h | TBS Economy