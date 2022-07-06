Cost of living a priority, French PM says, urging opposition to help vote reforms

World+Biz

Reuters
06 July, 2022, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 06 July, 2022, 10:01 pm

Related News

Cost of living a priority, French PM says, urging opposition to help vote reforms

Reuters
06 July, 2022, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 06 July, 2022, 10:01 pm
A general view shows the hemicycle as French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne delivers her general policy speech at the National Assembly in Paris, France, July 6, 2022. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
A general view shows the hemicycle as French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne delivers her general policy speech at the National Assembly in Paris, France, July 6, 2022. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
  • Macron lost control of parliament in June elections
  • PM wants to build compromises with the opposition
  • Cost of living a priority
  • Will nationalise EDF to better control energy policies

French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said on Wednesday her minority government's top priority would be to confront a cost of living crisis, as she urged the opposition to work with her to avoid policy gridlock.

President Emmanuel Macron's centrist alliance lost its absolute majority in legislative elections in June despite his having won a second term in April.

Without pacts with other parties, Borne now faces the prospect of bill-by-bill negotiations in parliament.
"Disorder and instability are not options," Borne said in a keynote policy speech to lawmakers at times drowned by boos from the opposition.

"The French are asking us to talk to each other more, to talk to each other better, and to build together," said Borne, a 61-year old career civil servant and politician.

She has opted against a potentially risky confidence vote after her policy speech.

Steps to improve the cost of living will include boosting pensions, capping rent increases and prolonging limits on gas and electricity prices, which are set to be included in a bill later this week, she said.
Other key priorities will include putting more police on the streets, deepening EU integration and tackling climate change.

The planned nationalisation of debt-laden utility EDF will allow the government to carry out "ambitious and essential projects" for France's energy future, Borne added.

NO-CONFIDENCE VOTE

Far-right leader Marine Le Pen told Borne after the speech that she had been right not to seek a confidence vote "because we have no trust in your government".

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Government officials said they believed they could have narrowly won a confidence vote but that would have meant counting on the far right abstaining, which would have been politically unpalatable.

"We could imagine the headlines: the government won thanks to (Le Pen's) National Rally. We don't want to fall into this trap," a government source said.

Left-wing parties said the government's reluctance to hold a confidence vote - a first in 30 years - was undemocratic. They tabled a no-confidence motion, which will be voted on in the coming days.

This is much less risky for Borne. A no-confidence motion requires an absolute majority to precipitate a government's fall. Barring any major surprise, this will not happen after the conservative Les Republicains (LR) and the National Rally said they would not back it.

French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said on Wednesday her minority government's top priority would be to confront a cost of living crisis, as she urged the opposition to work with her to avoid policy gridlock.

President Emmanuel Macron's centrist alliance lost its absolute majority in legislative elections in June despite his having won a second term in April.

Without pacts with other parties, Borne now faces the prospect of bill-by-bill negotiations in parliament.

"Disorder and instability are not options," Borne said in a keynote policy speech to lawmakers at times drowned by boos from the opposition.

"The French are asking us to talk to each other more, to talk to each other better, and to build together," said Borne, a 61-year old career civil servant and politician.

She has opted against a potentially risky confidence vote after her policy speech.

Steps to improve the cost of living will include boosting pensions, capping rent increases and prolonging limits on gas and electricity prices, which are set to be included in a bill later this week, she said.

Other key priorities will include putting more police on the streets, deepening EU integration and tackling climate change.

The planned nationalisation of debt-laden utility EDF will allow the government to carry out "ambitious and essential projects" for France's energy future, Borne added.

NO-CONFIDENCE VOTE

Far-right leader Marine Le Pen told Borne after the speech that she had been right not to seek a confidence vote "because we have no trust in your government".

Government officials said they believed they could have narrowly won a confidence vote but that would have meant counting on the far right abstaining, which would have been politically unpalatable.

"We could imagine the headlines: the government won thanks to (Le Pen's) National Rally. We don't want to fall into this trap," a government source said.

Left-wing parties said the government's reluctance to hold a confidence vote - a first in 30 years - was undemocratic. They tabled a no-confidence motion, which will be voted on in the coming days.

This is much less risky for Borne. A no-confidence motion requires an absolute majority to precipitate a government's fall. Barring any major surprise, this will not happen after the conservative Les Republicains (LR) and the National Rally said they would not back it.

French PM / Economic crisis

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The sea beach in Kuakata. Photo: Syed Mehedy Hasan

Five places in Southern Bangladesh you could visit via Padma Bridge

11h | Explorer
Genex Infosys Limited is the country&#039;s largest call centre with more than 2,000 seats and full-set equipment. Photo: Courtesy

How domestic demand made Genex Infosys a BPO industry leader

12h | Panorama
The OPEC+ group of 23 oil-exporting countries met virtually on Thursday. Photo: Bloomberg

OPEC+ did its job, but don’t expect it to disappear

1d | Panorama
Mirza Abdul Kader Sardar with AK Fazlul Haque, Chief Minister of Bengal, at Haque&#039;s reception at the Lion Cinema, Dhaka, 1941. Photo: Collected

Panchayats: Where tradition clings to survival

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Behind the story of 'Aske Amar Mon Bhalo Nei'

Behind the story of 'Aske Amar Mon Bhalo Nei'

37m | Videos
Is Donbas Putin’s next target?

Is Donbas Putin’s next target?

3h | Videos
Hajj Journey: it took more than one year to complete the Hajj

Hajj Journey: it took more than one year to complete the Hajj

5h | Videos
Photo: TBS

Cristiano Ronaldo looking for a new challenge

10h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Africa

Uganda discovers gold deposits worth 12 trillion USD

2
TBS Illustration
Education

Universities may launch online classes again after Eid

3
Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'
Splash

Meet the man behind 'Azke amar mon balo nei'

4
Build Dhaka East-West Elevated Expressway, relocate kitchen markets: PM
Bangladesh

Build Dhaka East-West Elevated Expressway, relocate kitchen markets: PM

5
File Photo: BSS
Energy

India pulls out of LoC funding for part of Rooppur power transmission work

6
Illustration: TBS
Interviews

‘No Bangladeshi company has the business model for exporting agricultural product’