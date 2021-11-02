World leaders commit to halt and reverse forest loss at COP26
UK PM Boris Johnson has confirmed the deforestation deal, saying more leaders than ever have now signed up to protect the forests
World leaders are set for another day of meetings and announcements on day 3 of COP26.
More than 100 leaders have promised to end and reverse deforestation by 2030, reports the BBC.
China says Xi was given no option for video address to COP26
China said on Tuesday that President Xi Jinping was not given an opportunity to deliver a video address to the COP26 climate talks in Scotland and had to send a written response instead.
Xi, who is not attending the UN meeting in person, delivered a written statement to the opening "high-level segment for heads of state and government" on Monday in which he offered no additional pledges, while urging countries to keep their promises and "strengthen mutual trust and cooperation".
"As I understand it, the conference organisers did not provide the video link method," Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told reporters at a regular briefing.
UK's Johnson: We can restore world's forests
UK PM Boris Johnson has told the conference that protecting and restoring the world's forests is crucial to limiting the rise in global temperatures to a maximum of 1.5C.
He called for investment to be channelled into indigenous communities and trillions shifted towards supporting jobs. He said this is the right course for a more prosperous future for everybody, reports the BBC.
"Let's work together not just to protect the forest but also to ensure the forest returns," he said.
"We have to stop the devastating loss of our forests, these great, teeming eco-systems, three trillion pillared cathedrals of nature that are the lungs of our planet and the destruction together with agriculture and other change of land use that accounts for almost a quarter of all global emissions," the UK PM added.
So, if we want to keep the Paris goal of 1.5 degrees in sight and support communities in the front line of climate change, we must protect and restore the world’s forests and I believe we can do it."
Over 100 global leaders pledge to end deforestation by 2030
More than 100 global leaders late on Monday pledged to halt and reverse deforestation and land degradation by the end of the decade, underpinned by $19 billion in public and private funds to invest in protecting and restoring forests.
The joint statement at the COP26 climate talks https://www.reuters.com/business/cop in Glasgow was backed by the leaders of countries including Brazil, Indonesia and the Democratic Republic of Congo, which collectively account for 85% of the world's forests.
The Glasgow Leaders' Declaration on Forest and Land Use will cover forests totaling more than 13 million square miles, according to a statement from the UK prime minister's office on behalf of the leaders.
'You must work with us to stop deforestation': Amazon indigenous community leader says
Tuntiak Katan, co-ordinator of the group Co-ordination of Indigenous Communities of the Amazon Basin, said that governments must work with indigenous groups if they want to end deforestation.
“For years we have protected our way of life and that has protected ecosystems and forests,” he explained from COP26.
Asked if he trusts this COP will deliver more than past summits, he said governments would fail if they continued to use the same methods and channels.
“Without us, no money or policy is going to stop climate change,” he said.
Boris Johnson addresses summit
He namechecked China, Russia and Brazil, adding that it is not just the range of countries who've signed up that's important but also the involvement of the private sector.
He added that there' is "unparalleled opportunity" for the creation of jobs.