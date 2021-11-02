World leaders commit to halt and reverse forest loss at COP26

UK PM Boris Johnson has told the conference that protecting and restoring the world's forests is crucial to limiting the rise in global temperatures to a maximum of 1.5C.

He called for investment to be channelled into indigenous communities and trillions shifted towards supporting jobs. He said this is the right course for a more prosperous future for everybody, reports the BBC.

"Let's work together not just to protect the forest but also to ensure the forest returns," he said.

"We have to stop the devastating loss of our forests, these great, teeming eco-systems, three trillion pillared cathedrals of nature that are the lungs of our planet and the destruction together with agriculture and other change of land use that accounts for almost a quarter of all global emissions," the UK PM added.

So, if we want to keep the Paris goal of 1.5 degrees in sight and support communities in the front line of climate change, we must protect and restore the world’s forests and I believe we can do it."