UN Human Rights Chief Volker Turk arrives in Dhaka

United Nations (UN) High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk arrives in Dhaka. Photo: BSS
United Nations (UN) High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk arrives in Dhaka. Photo: BSS

United Nations (UN) High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk arrived here early this morning on a two-day official visit.

Foreign ministry's director general of UN wing Toufique Hasan received him at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA), foreign ministry's official source said.

During the visit, Turk will hold a number of meetings with top government officials and civil society representatives.

The high commissioner is scheduled to meet with Chief Adviser Professor Dr Muhammad Yunus, said a press release disseminated by the UN Resident Coordinator office in Dhaka.

The UN HR chief will also hold meetings with a number of advisers for different ministries, the chief justice, the army chief and the heads of several reform commissions.

Turk will also make an address at Dhaka University, where he will meet with the students involved in the recent protest movement.

He will have meetings with UN agencies and members of diplomatic missions in Bangladesh as well.

The high commissioner will hold a news conference in Dhaka at the end of his mission on Wednesday afternoon.

United Nations / Dhaka / Rights

