Body of one missing ASI recovered from Padma after 34hr; another still missing

The body of Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Sadrul Hasan, 40, who went missing in the Padma River, was recovered today (29 October), nearly 34 hours after his disappearance.

The floating body was retrieved by a team of divers from the fire service around noon near the Shilaidah ferry terminal in Kumarkhali upazila, Sub-Inspector (SI) Md Ashraful Islam of Kumarkhali Police Station said.

Search operations are still underway to locate ASI Mukul Hossain, 40, who remains missing after the same incident, the SI added.

ASI Sadrul Hasan, the deceased, was the eldest son of Abdul Wahab from Kazipur village under Ataikula, Pabna. The missing ASI, Mukul Hossain, son of the late Abdul Latif Biswas from Kalachandpur, Meherpur.

The two ASIs went missing after being attacked by assailants early Monday morning in the Srikhola area of Shilaidah in Kumarkhali. The attack also left another sub-inspector and two union parishad members injured.

Feroz Ahmed, the sub-officer of Kumarkhali Fire Service Station, said, the body was found approximately two kilometres from the spot of the incident.

The injured individuals have been identified as Sub-Inspector Nazrul Islam of Kumarkhali Police Station, Sonowar Hossain Salim, member of Ward-5 of Kaya Union Parishad, and Anwar Hossain Titon, member of Ward-6.