Fact-finding mission probing allegations of attacks against minorities: Türk

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk has said their fact-finding mission is investigating allegations of attacks against minorities between 5 and 15 August.

"It is vital that the authorities respond quickly to any incidents reported by conducting thorough investigations and holding perpetrators accountable," he said at a press conference yesterday evening (30 October).

Türk said this will help build trust with minority communities, especially in light of troubling campaigns of misinformation and disinformation as well as hate campaigns on social media.

He said transitions are always fraught with risk – and this is all the more pronounced for vulnerable groups. "I commend the efforts made by students and others to protect minorities."

The UN human rights chief said an inclusive approach, where every voice is heard and valued irrespective of class, gender, race, political ideology, identity or religion, will be key – reflecting the aspirations and diversity of the movement that sparked this transition.

"Women are at the heart of social justice movements, including the protests in July. And I pay tribute to them," he said, adding that they must be at the forefront during the transition and beyond.

"Women need to be visible, particularly in leadership and decision-making positions," Türk said.

The participation of ethnic and religious minorities in the reform structures, as well as of "indigenous peoples", is also crucial, he said.

Türk said the interim government has inherited massive challenges on all fronts, including economic, development, social, political and the rule of law.

"Transitions are always complex. And expectations are high. Time is of the essence, but longstanding issues take time to resolve," he said.

In his discussions with the interim authorities, Türk also expressed support and solidarity for Bangladesh in hosting Rohingya refugees.

"The situation in Rakhine State, which I'm sure all of you are following, is only growing worse, and I was told there are new arrivals to Bangladesh," He said.

It is important to take a flexible and humanitarian approach, and to ensure the protection of new arrivals, the rights body chief said.

He mentioned that it is critical to ensure security in the camps, as well as access to livelihoods and education.

"I am doing everything I can to galvanise the international community to focus on this issue, to support Bangladesh, and to step up the search for solutions," Turk said.

UN Human Rights Office spokesperson Ravina Shamdasani and UN Resident Coordinator in Bangladesh Gwyn Lewis were also present.