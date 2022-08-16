Chinese military survey ship docks at Sri Lanka port

World+Biz

Reuters
16 August, 2022, 10:00 am
Last modified: 16 August, 2022, 10:22 am

Related News

Chinese military survey ship docks at Sri Lanka port

Reuters
16 August, 2022, 10:00 am
Last modified: 16 August, 2022, 10:22 am
HT
HT

The Chinese survey vessel Yuan Wang 5 has docked at Sri Lanka's Chinese-built Hambantota port, Refinitiv data and local media showed on Monday.

The ship has been a bone of contention between India and China, two of Sri Lanka's biggest benefactors in its current economic crisis. India fears its bigger and more powerful rival China will use the Hambantota port near the main Asia-Europe shipping route as a military base.

Foreign security analysts describe the Yuan Wang 5 as one of China's latest generation space-tracking ships, used to monitor satellite, rocket and intercontinental ballistic missile launches.

The Pentagon says the Yuan Wang ships are operated by the Strategic Support Force of the People's Liberation Army.

Sri Lanka said on Saturday it had agreed that the Yuan Wang 5 could dock at Hambantota, despite security concerns raised by India and the United States. read more

India has rejected claims that it has put pressure on Sri Lanka to turn the vessel away.
 

Top News

china / Chinese military / Sri Lanka

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Welcome to the age of glass facades

2h | Habitat
Photo: Mumit M/TBS

Why artificial oyster reefs are the answer to our coastal embankments problems

2h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Anwar Group: From comb maker to owner of 20 companies

3h | Panorama
TBS Sketch

Bangabandhu and the spirit of Liberation War were killed in 1975

20h | Supplement

More Videos from TBS

Indian FM Jaishankar's video shown at Imran Khan's rally

Indian FM Jaishankar's video shown at Imran Khan's rally

3h | Videos
Experts advise on uniform exchange rate to deal with dollar crisis

Experts advise on uniform exchange rate to deal with dollar crisis

3h | Videos
Public pay homage to Bangabandhu

Public pay homage to Bangabandhu

15h | Videos
What will happen if Ukraine's Zaporizhia nuclear plant explodes?

What will happen if Ukraine's Zaporizhia nuclear plant explodes?

16h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 
Banking

Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 

2
From left Afzal Karim, Murshedul Kabir and Mohammad Jahangir
Banking

Sonali, Agrani and Rupali banks get new MDs

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

5 crushed to death as BRT girder falls on car in Uttara

4
Dollar price drops by Tk8 in kerb market
Economy

Dollar price drops by Tk8 in kerb market

5
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Air passengers should plan extra commute time to airport: DMP

6
Photo: Collected
Transport

Will Tokyo’s traffic model solve Dhaka’s gridlocks?