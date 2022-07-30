China to resume visa issuance to Afghans, exempt Afghan imports from tax

World+Biz

Reuters
30 July, 2022, 12:10 pm
Last modified: 30 July, 2022, 12:14 pm

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi (5th L) with the Afghan Taliban delegation in Doha, Qatar, October 25, 2021. Photo :CGTN
Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi (5th L) with the Afghan Taliban delegation in Doha, Qatar, October 25, 2021. Photo :CGTN

China will resume issuing visas to Afghans from August 1 and allow 98% of Afghan imports to enter tax free, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Friday.

Foreign Minister Wang Yi announced the measures when he met Afghanistan's Taliban-appointed foreign affairs chief in Uzbekistan on Thursday, according to a statement on the ministry website.

Wang also told acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi that China supports extending the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor into Afghanistan, the statement said.

He also reiterated a call for the West to stop imposing sanctions against Afghanistan.

Afghanistan's economy had gone into freefall after the Taliban takeover, with the central bank's foreign-held reserves frozen, Washington and other donors halting aid and the United States ending deliveries of hard currency.

China has not yet formally recognised the Taliban government.
 

