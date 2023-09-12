Canadian man charged with murdering four Muslims was inspired by white nationalism, prosecutors say

World+Biz

AP/UNB
12 September, 2023, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 12 September, 2023, 12:07 pm

Related News

Canadian man charged with murdering four Muslims was inspired by white nationalism, prosecutors say

Nathaniel Veltman, 22, is accused of deliberately hitting five members of the Afzaal family with his truck while they were out for a walk in London, Ontario, on the evening of 6 June 2021.

AP/UNB
12 September, 2023, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 12 September, 2023, 12:07 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Canadian federal prosecutors argued that a man facing murder charges in the deaths of four members of a Muslim family was motivated by white nationalist beliefs as they branded the attack an act of terrorism.

Nathaniel Veltman, 22, is accused of deliberately hitting five members of the Afzaal family with his truck while they were out for a walk in London, Ontario, on the evening of June 6, 2021.

Federal prosecutor Sarah Shaikh said in her opening statement on Monday that Veltman planned his attack for three months before driving his Dodge Ram truck directly at the Muslim family.

She said Veltman drove his truck, which he bought just over two weeks before the attack, "pedal to the metal," kicking up a cloud of dust as the vehicle surged over the sidewalk's curb, striking his victims.

Shaikh said Veltman told detectives after he was arrested that his intentions were political, that he left his home on the day of the attack looking for Muslims to kill and that he used a truck to send a message to others that vehicles can be used to attack Muslims.

Veltman has pleaded not guilty to four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder. He is also facing terrorism counts.

Salman Afzaal, 46, his 44-year-old wife Madiha Salman, their 15-year-old daughter Yumna and her 74-year-old grandmother, Talat Afzaal, were killed in the London attack. The couple's nine-year-old son was also seriously hurt but survived.

The attack on the Afzaal family sent waves of shock, grief and fear across Canada and spurred ongoing calls for measures to combat Islamophobia.

Veltman, who wore an over-sized wrinkled black suit and white shirt, sat quietly in court as proceedings began but his hand was shaking when he tried to pour water into a paper cup on his desk. His lawyer Peter Ketcheson took the jug and filled his cup with some water.

The trial is expected to last about eight weeks.

Top News

Canada / Islamophobia

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bug fixing for edtechs with Shikho

Bug fixing for edtechs with Shikho

4h | Panorama
Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Autumn bringing rain drizzles Dhaka

17h | Features
These houses are portable, meaning you can move them easily – part by part. Business has boomed recently, thanks to promotion on social media. People from different corners of the country watch videos of the houses on YouTube and Facebook and put in orders. Photo: Noor A Alam

The readymade houses of Munshinganj upgrade design, go national

4h | Habitat
Photo: Collected

The US and China are waging a Cold War that is truly MAD

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The Royal Enfield Bullet has barely changed in its 91 years

The Royal Enfield Bullet has barely changed in its 91 years

1h | TBS Stories
Bangladesh Bank's reserves fell below 22 billion dollars

Bangladesh Bank's reserves fell below 22 billion dollars

1h | TBS Economy
What Emmanuel Macron did during his two-day visit to Dhaka

What Emmanuel Macron did during his two-day visit to Dhaka

16h | TBS Stories
New Zealand announce ODI World Cup squad in the most wholesome way

New Zealand announce ODI World Cup squad in the most wholesome way

14h | TBS SPORTS