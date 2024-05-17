Canada slaps sanctions on 'extremist' Israeli settlers

FILE PHOTO: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau makes remarks during a pro-Israel rally at the Soloway Jewish Community Centre in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada October 9, 2023. REUTERS/Blair Gable/File Photo

Canada announced Thursday for the first time sanctions against Israeli settlers accused of committing acts of violence against civilians in the West Bank.

The United Kingdom, France, the European Union and the United States took similar measures in recent months.

"With these measures, we are sending a clear message that acts of extremist settler violence are unacceptable and that perpetrators of such violence will face consequences," Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said in a statement.

The sanctions include a ban on transactions with the settlers and on their entry into Canada.

Among those targeted is David Chai Chasdai, accused of instigating a riot in the Palestinian town of Huwara, south of Nablus, leading to the death of a Palestinian civilian.

Two others, Zvi Bar Yosef and Moshe Sharvit, also face US sanctions.

And another, Yinon Levi, is accused of leading a group of settlers around the Meitarim outpost in attacks on Palestinian and Bedouin civilians, burning their fields and destroying their property.

Israel has occupied the West Bank, home to three million Palestinians, since 1967 and around 490,000 Israeli settlers live there in communities considered illegal under international law.

At least 491 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces or settlers across the West Bank since Hama's 7 October attack on southern Israel, according to Palestinian officials.