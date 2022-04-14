Canada's Trudeau refers to 'genocide' in Ukraine

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Wednesday it was "right" to describe Russia's attacks in Ukraine as a "genocide," making him only the second world leader to use the term.

"I think it's absolutely right that more and more people be talking and using the word genocide in terms of what Russia is doing, what Vladimir Putin has done," Trudeau told reporters in Quebec.

US President Joe Biden on Tuesday became the first world leader to accuse Putin of genocide, while giving a speech.