Boeing in ‘last chance saloon’, warns Emirates boss

World+Biz

TBS Report
06 February, 2024, 09:50 am
Last modified: 06 February, 2024, 09:55 am

Related News

Boeing in ‘last chance saloon’, warns Emirates boss

Boeing, and their safety standards, have come under scrutiny once again after a panel on a 737 Max 9 passenger jet blew off mid-air last month

TBS Report
06 February, 2024, 09:50 am
Last modified: 06 February, 2024, 09:55 am
Emirates president Sir Tim Clark. Photo: BBC
Emirates president Sir Tim Clark. Photo: BBC

The spate of incidents, fatal or otherwise, with Boeing's 737 Max series of passenger jets have brought into question their safety standards.

Emirates president Sir Tim Clark warned that Boeing is in the "last chance saloon", saying he had seen a "progressive decline" in its performance.

Emirates is also a major Boeing customer.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Boeing, and their safety standards, have come under scrutiny once again after a panel on a 737 Max 9 passenger jet blew off mid-air last month.

Sir Tim also told the Financial Times that Emirates would send its engineers to monitor Boeing's production lines.

In response to Sir Tim's remarks, Boeing pointed to comments its chief executive, Dave Calhoun, made last week, when he said: "We understand why [customers] are angry and we will work to earn their confidence."

Emirates told the BBC it had nothing to add to what Sir Tim said in the interview.

"They have got to instil this safety culture which is second to none. They've got to get their manufacturing processes under review so there are no corners cut etc," Sir Tim said.

"I'm sure Dave Calhoun and [commercial head] Stan Deal are on that... this is the last chance saloon," he added.

Sir Tim was preparing to send Emirates engineers to monitor Boeing's production lines for the first time.

He said the engineers would observe the production process of the 777 at Boeing and its supplier Spirit AeroSystems.

In November, it placed an order for 95 wide-body Boeing 777 and 787 jets, used for long-haul flights, valued at $52bn (£41.2bn) at list prices.

But Boeing hit the headlines in recent weeks despite Calhoun insisting the company had changed since he took over after former boss Dennis Muilenburg was fired.

On 5 January a door plug on an Alaska Airlines 737 Max 9 blew off shortly after take-off, terrifying passengers, and forcing an emergency return to the Portland, Oregon airport.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) launched an investigation of Boeing's manufacturing process and barred the firm from expanding production of its popular 737 Max planes.

Some of the company's biggest airline customers have also expressed concerns, noting that the issues may delay approval of new versions of the 737 Max plane, the Max 7 and Max 10, that are in the works.

In 2018, a similar incident to what happened last month occurred to an older model of Boeing 737 being operated by Southwest Airlines. Debris from an engine failure broke one of the cabin windows while the plane was travelling at 32,000ft. It resulted in one passenger being partially sucked out of the window and she died from her injuries.

The company's safety record has also been tarnished due to two crashes in late 2018 off the coast of Indonesia and in early 2019 outside Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa.

A total of 346 people were killed in the crashes, which were caused by flawed flight control software.

Top News

boeing / Boeing 737 Max / Emirates

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

There are three major ‘copybook publishers’ involved in the copying and publishing business in Nilkhet. These include Tajin Boi Ghar and Molly Prakashani. PHOTO: Syed Zakir Hossain

Inside the murky world of Nilkhet's copybook business

1h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

'We need to fortify our border'

3h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

‘Myanmar war spillover may turn into a national security threat for Bangladesh’

3h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

The best 3 chairs for gaming comfort

13h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

2 out of every 5 babies are born by cesarean delivery

2 out of every 5 babies are born by cesarean delivery

50m | Videos
BGB in strict position on the border

BGB in strict position on the border

16h | Videos
The football legend who changed Saudi football turns 39

The football legend who changed Saudi football turns 39

15h | Videos
What we know so far about US-UK strikes

What we know so far about US-UK strikes

14h | Videos