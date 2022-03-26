Biden compares Russian invasion to Tiananmen Square

World+Biz

BSS/AFP
26 March, 2022, 09:20 am
Last modified: 26 March, 2022, 09:25 am

Related News

Biden compares Russian invasion to Tiananmen Square

BSS/AFP
26 March, 2022, 09:20 am
Last modified: 26 March, 2022, 09:25 am
US President Joe Biden delivers remarks at an annual Memorial Day Service at Veterans Memorial Park, Delaware Memorial Bridge, Wilmington, Delaware, US, May 30, 2021. REUTERS/Ken Cedeno
US President Joe Biden delivers remarks at an annual Memorial Day Service at Veterans Memorial Park, Delaware Memorial Bridge, Wilmington, Delaware, US, May 30, 2021. REUTERS/Ken Cedeno

US President Joe Biden on Friday compared Russia's invasion of Ukraine to China's crushing of protests in Tiananmen Square in 1989, speaking during a visit to Poland near the border with Ukraine.

Biden also referred to Russian President Vladimir Putin as "a man who, quite frankly, I think is a war criminal", adding: "And I think we'll meet the legal definition of that as well."
 
Biden spoke at meetings with US soldiers stationed in Poland close to the border and with aid workers helping to deal with the massive refugee crisis caused by the conflict in Ukraine.
 
The US president said he would have liked to see the devastation caused by the conflict "first hand".
 

"They won't let me, understandably I guess, cross the border," he said.
  
Biden praised Ukrainians for showing "backbone" in their resistance against Russia, giving the example of "a 30-year-old woman standing there in front of a tank with a rifle".
 
 "I mean, talk about what happened to Tiananmen Square. This is Tiananmen Square squared," he said.
 
 Speaking to the troops, he said: "You're in the midst of a fight between democracies and autocrats. What you're doing is consequential, really consequential."
 
 Biden landed earlier on Friday in the city of Rzeszow in southeastern Poland -- around 80 kilometres (50 miles) in a straight line from the border with Ukraine.
 
 Biden will then travel on to Warsaw to meet Polish leaders and visit a reception centre for refugees.
 
 He is due to wrap up the visit on Saturday with a major speech.
 
 Poland is an EU and NATO member that has taken in millions of Ukrainians, offered financial support to Ukraine and sent arms.
 
 White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said on Friday that there were around 10,500 US soldiers currently in Poland and reiterated Biden's promise to defend "every inch" of NATO territory.

Top News

Russia-Ukraine / Russia-Ukraine conflict / Russia-Ukraine Crisis / Russian invaision / Joe Biden

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ahmed Kamal. Illustration: TBS

‘We did not launch the war. We resisted. As a result, global opinion quickly turned in Bangladesh’s favour’

48m | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

51 years of Bangladesh: How independent are our women?

1h | Panorama
Consumer prices hit decades-long high in February. Photo: Bloomberg

Is a new global recession the price for punishing Putin?

22h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

“You need political commitment, in the first place, for decentralisation of healthcare”

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Assange gets married in Belmarsh prison

Assange gets married in Belmarsh prison

21h | Videos
'King of Red Card' Mike Dean to retire at end of season

'King of Red Card' Mike Dean to retire at end of season

23h | Videos
City dwellers facing acute mosquito menace

City dwellers facing acute mosquito menace

1d | Videos
Rubaiyat's Bangla Films on International Screens

Rubaiyat's Bangla Films on International Screens

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Infograph: TBS
Panorama

Miyako: A Bangladeshi home appliance brand with a Japanese name

2
A protest against rising living costs, at the entrance of the president’s office in Colombo on March 15.Photographer: Ishara S. Kodikara/AFP/Getty Images/Bloomberg
Analysis

Sri Lanka’s economy is being crushed by war in Ukraine

3
Representational image
Health

Bangladeshi scientists discover a new cause for diabetes

4
Bangladeshi consumers pay more for commodities than in other countries
Economy

Bangladeshi consumers pay more for commodities than in other countries

5
Neela replaces Rubana as BGMEA director
RMG

Neela replaces Rubana as BGMEA director

6
Airbus sent their demonstrator A350-900 to Dhaka recently. Photo - Royed Bin Masud, official photographer, Bd Aviation Hub
Aviation

Airbus eyes to enter Bangladesh market