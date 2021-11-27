Australia starts 14-day quarantine for citizens travelling from southern Africa

27 November, 2021, 11:35 am
Patrons dine-in at a bar by the harbour in the wake of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) regulations easing, following an extended lockdown to curb an outbreak, in Sydney, Australia, October 22, 2021. Photo :Reuters
Patrons dine-in at a bar by the harbour in the wake of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) regulations easing, following an extended lockdown to curb an outbreak, in Sydney, Australia, October 22, 2021. Photo :Reuters

Australia will introduce 14-day quarantine for citizens and their dependents travelling from nine countries in southern Africa due to the new coronavirus variant, its health minister said on Saturday.

Australia bans southern Africa flights over virus concerns

"Anyone who is not a citizen of Australia or their dependents, and who has been in African countries where the Omicron variant has been detected and spread within the past 14 days will not be able to enter Australia," Health Minister Greg Hunt told a press briefing.

