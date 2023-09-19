Australia declares El Nino as spring heatwave sparks bushfire concerns

World+Biz

Reuters
19 September, 2023, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 19 September, 2023, 05:17 pm

Related News

Australia declares El Nino as spring heatwave sparks bushfire concerns

Authorities issued a total fire ban for Sydney.

Reuters
19 September, 2023, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 19 September, 2023, 05:17 pm
FILE PHOTO: A burned tractor stands amid dead trees after a wildfire destroyed the Kangaroo Valley Bush Retreat in Kangaroo Valley, New South Wales, Australia, January 23, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: A burned tractor stands amid dead trees after a wildfire destroyed the Kangaroo Valley Bush Retreat in Kangaroo Valley, New South Wales, Australia, January 23, 2020. REUTERS/Thomas Peter/File Photo

Australia on Tuesday declared an El Nino weather pattern was underway as the country's southeast sweltered in an intense spring heat wave that raised the risks of bushfires and prompted authorities to issue a total fire ban for Sydney.

Australia had held off declaring an El Nino but has been bracing for a warm and dry southern hemisphere spring and summer in 2023, after three years of heavy rains and frequent flooding. The anticipated dry weather could hit wheat production in Australia, one of the world's top exporters, with winter wheat harvesting set to start in November.

"We are already seeing extreme conditions in some parts of the continent, particularly in the duration of heat. We've had an extended period of warm and dry weather to start spring," the Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) forecaster Karl Braganza told reporters.

Australia's last two fire seasons have been quiet compared to the 2019-2020 "Black Summer" bushfires that destroyed an area the size of Turkey and killed 33 people.

The U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Climate Prediction Center (NOAA) declared an El Nino event in June. The BoM uses different, slightly stricter metrics for declaring El Nino.

The BOM's declaration of an El Nino, typically associated with extreme weather events from wildfires to cyclones and droughts, comes in the middle of a five-day burst of uncommon spring heat in parts of the country. The heatwave is forecast to last until Wednesday, pushing temperatures well above the September average.

Several regions have been given high fire danger ratings as authorities warned high winds could whip up bushfires and urged residents to minimise fire risks at their houses.

More than 500 firefighters and emergency personnel are trying to tame 61 fires across New South Wales state as of Tuesday morning, with 13 not yet contained, authorities said.

Twenty-one schools in New South Wales, mostly in the state's south, have been closed. Fire danger ratings in the south coast have been raised to 'catastrophic' due to stronger-than-expected winds.

"Its the biggest risk we've faced since the 2019-20 fire season," New South Wales Rural Fire Service Commissioner Rob Rogers told Sky News.

Sydney is set to post five consecutive daytime maximum temperatures of more than 30 degrees Celsius (86 F) in September, a record, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

Temperatures could reach 34 degrees Celsius (93.2 F) in Sydney on Tuesday, just shy of the September record of 34.6 degrees Celsius (94.28 F) in 1965. But a cold front from Thursday will bring some relief to the heat, pushing temperatures down to the low 20s.

Top News

australia / El Nino

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A scene from the 2003 film Spring, Summer, Fall, Winter... and Spring. Photo: Collected

Spring, Summer, Fall, Winter... and Spring: A soul's reverie through seasons

1h | Features
The door handles of Thai Emerald aer shaped like the lotus. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Handle with care: The transformative role of door and furniture handles

3h | Habitat
Javier Blas. Sketch: TBS

When governments carelessly risk a food crisis

4h | Panorama
Through his grocery store, Shahadat Hossain Jewel has taken it upon himself to make lives easier for his needy neighbours. PHOTO: Shaharin Amin Shupty

A grocery store where you can buy beef, hilsha portions for Tk10

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Trade Expo Indonesia 2023

Trade Expo Indonesia 2023

33m | TBS Today
Climate change hitting fight against AIDS, TB and malaria

Climate change hitting fight against AIDS, TB and malaria

1h | TBS Stories
Fire broke out at Sena Kalyan Bhawan in Motijheel

Fire broke out at Sena Kalyan Bhawan in Motijheel

5h | TBS Today
Asia Cup 2023 prize money

Asia Cup 2023 prize money

19h | TBS SPORTS