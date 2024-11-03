Australia to slash $10 billion off student debt amid cost of living pressures

World+Biz

Reuters
03 November, 2024, 11:15 am
Last modified: 03 November, 2024, 11:16 am

Related News

Australia to slash $10 billion off student debt amid cost of living pressures

The move builds on May's budget, which attacked cost of living pressures in Australia and gave debt relief for students, as well as more investment to make medicines cheaper, and a boost to a rent assistance programme

Reuters
03 November, 2024, 11:15 am
Last modified: 03 November, 2024, 11:16 am
Labor leader Anthony Albanese says he looks forward to ‘increasing our standing globally’ if he wins the election. Picture: Sam Ruttyn
Labor leader Anthony Albanese says he looks forward to ‘increasing our standing globally’ if he wins the election. Picture: Sam Ruttyn

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said on Sunday that his government planned to cut student loans for around three million Australians by 20%, wiping off around A$16 billion ($10 billion) in debts.

The move builds on May's budget, which attacked cost of living pressures in Australia and gave debt relief for students, as well as more investment to make medicines cheaper, and a boost to a rent assistance programme.

"This will help everyone with a student debt right now, whilst we work hard to deliver a better deal for every student in the years ahead," Albanese said in a statement announcing the cut to student loans for tertiary education.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The changes would mean the average graduate with a loan of A$27,600 would have A$5,520 wiped, the government said, adding that they would take effect from June 1, 2025.

The government said it already planned to cut the amount that Australians with student debt have to repay per year and raise the threshold to start repayments.

If reelected at the next general election, due in 2025, Labor would also legislate to guarantee 100,000 free places each year at the country's Technical and Further Education institutes, Albanese said.

"This is a time for building, building better education for all," he said in a speech to supporters in South Australia state capital Adelaide.

Cost of living pressures, stoked by stubbornly high inflation, have a special resonance with a federal election looming and the centre-left Labor government now polling behind their conservative opponents.

Top News

australia / Anthony Albanese / Student Debt

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Axia’s straightforward exterior combines a flat nose with LED headlamps and position lights. PHOTOS: MD Abu Saeed Miad

Perodua Axia: Modest, budget-friendly and functional

13h | Wheels
Image: Huawei

HarmonyOS Next: Revival or the final nail in Huawei’s coffin?

1d | Tech
The fighters had experience in destroying Israeli warplanes. Photos: KM Badiuzzaman, a returnee fighter.

Meet the Bangladeshi volunteers who went to war for Palestine

1d | Panorama
Photo: Amlaki

Back to basics: A guide to natural and budget-friendly skincare

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Lucky Bamboo changed the fate of two brothers

Lucky Bamboo changed the fate of two brothers

2h | Videos
US presidential election: What if Trump declares early victory?

US presidential election: What if Trump declares early victory?

15h | Videos
Why are Indian origin voters turning away from Kamala?

Why are Indian origin voters turning away from Kamala?

17h | Videos
Krishna and Sabina aim for a dream match against Barcelona

Krishna and Sabina aim for a dream match against Barcelona

18h | Videos