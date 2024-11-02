World's largest captive crocodile Cassius dies in Australia

Reuters
02 November, 2024, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 02 November, 2024, 09:47 pm

George Craig feeds the world&#039;s largest captive crocodile, Cassius at the Marineland Melanesia on Green Island, Great Barrier Reef, Cairns, Australia March 18, 2023. AAP Image/Brian Cassey via REUTERS
George Craig feeds the world's largest captive crocodile, Cassius at the Marineland Melanesia on Green Island, Great Barrier Reef, Cairns, Australia March 18, 2023. AAP Image/Brian Cassey via REUTERS

A 5.48 metre (18 ft) Australian crocodile that held the world record as the largest crocodile in captivity has died, a wildlife sanctuary said on Saturday. He was thought to be more than 110 years old.

Cassius, weighing in at more than one ton, had been in declining health since Oct. 15, Marineland Melanesia Crocodile Habitat said on Facebook.

"He was very old and believed to be living beyond the years of a wild Croc," according to a post by the organisation, based on Green Island near the Queensland tourist town of Cairns.

"Cassius will be deeply missed, but our love and memories of him will remain in our hearts forever."

The group's website said he had lived at the sanctuary since 1987 after being transported from the neighbouring Northern Territory, where crocodiles are a key part of the region's tourist industry.

Cassius, a saltwater crocodile, held the Guinness World Records title as the world's largest crocodile in captivity.

He took the title after the 2013 death of Philippines crocodile Lolong, who measured 6.17 m (20 ft 3 in) long, according to Guinness.

australia / Crocodile

