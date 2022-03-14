Apple sued Indie musician named 'Franki pineapple' because pineapple sounds like apple

World+Biz

TBS Report
14 March, 2022, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 14 March, 2022, 10:11 pm

Related News

Apple sued Indie musician named 'Franki pineapple' because pineapple sounds like apple

Apple said the names were “both the names of fruits, and thus convey a similar commercial impression.” They also considered challenging Stephanie Carlisi’s logo, an exploding pineapple grenade

TBS Report
14 March, 2022, 09:45 pm
Last modified: 14 March, 2022, 10:11 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Tech giant Apple, recently sued an indie musician named Stephanie Carlisi with seven monthly Spotify listeners over her name. The company said Carlisi' stage name, Franki Pineapple, was too close to "Apple" and would tarnish its reputation, according to a report published by New York Times.

According to documents, the company filed, Apple said the names were "both the names of fruits, and thus convey a similar commercial impression." They also considered challenging Stephanie Carlisi's logo, an exploding pineapple grenade, reports Futurism.

Carlisi responded to Apple by saying, "That's not even an apple ," the obvious situation. "They tell people that they can't afford fruit or anything that has ties to the giant corporation Apple ", Stephanie Carlisi said.

This isn't the first time Apple has sued a company for trivial reasons. However, unlike Carlisi, who won the case, as reported by The New York Times, many companies or individuals have had to withdraw because they felt their financial resources and situation were insufficient to join a company like Apple.

Apple may be a bully when it comes to trademark claims, but it's not alone. It smacks heavily of that time back in 2016 Kylie Jenner tried to trademark her name and got into a fight with singer Kylie Minogue. She also tried to trademark "rise and shine" after a viral trend, and both moves got her well-deserved flak on social media.

Carlisi, luckily, was able to fight the suit and won with the concession that she state on her trademark application that "Franki Pineapple" was not her real name.

Top News

Apple / Apple trademark

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo Caption: Putin has isolated himself from the rest of the world. Picture: Bloomberg

Putin's inner circle: Who has the Russian president's ear on the war in Ukraine?

8h | Panorama
Photo caption: The effective protection of local industries from tariffs is increasing despite decreasing tariffs on imports of inputs. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

‘Under the current tariff structure, exporters are better off not exporting’

11h | Interviews
ProPlanters: Bringing greenery to your home

ProPlanters: Bringing greenery to your home

11h | Brands
Apple Event 2022: Another tech lovers’ bonanza

Apple Event 2022: Another tech lovers’ bonanza

11h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Cristiano Ronaldo sets all-time scoring record

Cristiano Ronaldo sets all-time scoring record

1d | Videos
Trump tears into Biden amid Ukraine conflict

Trump tears into Biden amid Ukraine conflict

1d | Videos
The first Bangladeshi international racing champion

The first Bangladeshi international racing champion

1d | Videos
Horses’ fates remain unchanged despite modern carriage

Horses’ fates remain unchanged despite modern carriage

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh
Splash

Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh

2
Sunny Leone in Bangladesh to perform in a programme
Splash

Sunny Leone in Bangladesh to perform in a programme

3
Russia resumes potato import from Bangladesh
Economy

Russia resumes potato import from Bangladesh

4
Xinyi Glass Holdings eyes plant in Bangladesh
Economy

Chinese glass giant keen to invest $200m in Bangladesh

5
Representational Image. Photo: Pixabay
Bangladesh

Islamic Foundation releases Sehri, Iftar timings

6
Now banks face severe capital erosion
Banking

Now banks face severe capital erosion