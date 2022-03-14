Apple sued Indie musician named 'Franki pineapple' because pineapple sounds like apple

Tech giant Apple, recently sued an indie musician named Stephanie Carlisi with seven monthly Spotify listeners over her name. The company said Carlisi' stage name, Franki Pineapple, was too close to "Apple" and would tarnish its reputation, according to a report published by New York Times.

According to documents, the company filed, Apple said the names were "both the names of fruits, and thus convey a similar commercial impression." They also considered challenging Stephanie Carlisi's logo, an exploding pineapple grenade, reports Futurism.

Carlisi responded to Apple by saying, "That's not even an apple ," the obvious situation. "They tell people that they can't afford fruit or anything that has ties to the giant corporation Apple ", Stephanie Carlisi said.

This isn't the first time Apple has sued a company for trivial reasons. However, unlike Carlisi, who won the case, as reported by The New York Times, many companies or individuals have had to withdraw because they felt their financial resources and situation were insufficient to join a company like Apple.

Apple may be a bully when it comes to trademark claims, but it's not alone. It smacks heavily of that time back in 2016 Kylie Jenner tried to trademark her name and got into a fight with singer Kylie Minogue. She also tried to trademark "rise and shine" after a viral trend, and both moves got her well-deserved flak on social media.

Carlisi, luckily, was able to fight the suit and won with the concession that she state on her trademark application that "Franki Pineapple" was not her real name.