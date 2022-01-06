Amid uprising, Kazakh president ditches diplomacy for tough talk

World+Biz

Reuters
06 January, 2022, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 06 January, 2022, 08:05 pm

Related News

Amid uprising, Kazakh president ditches diplomacy for tough talk

Unrest in Kazakhstan, a former Soviet country of 19 million people, was sparked by protests over the rising price of liquefied petroleum gas and spiralled quickly into riots feeding off deep-seated resentment over three decades of autocracy

Reuters
06 January, 2022, 08:00 pm
Last modified: 06 January, 2022, 08:05 pm
A burned car is seen in front of the mayor&#039;s office building which was torched during protests triggered by fuel price increase in Almaty, Kazakhstan January 6, 2022. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev
A burned car is seen in front of the mayor's office building which was torched during protests triggered by fuel price increase in Almaty, Kazakhstan January 6, 2022. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev

Kazakhstan's deadliest rebellion in 30 years of independence has forced a sharp change in rhetoric from the Central Asian country's hand-picked president, a linguist who built his career on diplomacy rather than tough talking.

Almost three uneventful years after assuming the presidency, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has called for the intervention of a Russia-led military alliance to quell a nationwide uprising that he blamed on foreign-trained "terrorist" gangs. 

Russia sends paratroopers to Kazakhstan to quell deadly unrest

His words, delivered in a televised address, are more redolent of the language used by his strongman predecessor, Nursultan Nazarbayev, than of the diplomacy finessed throughout a long career that includes a spell at the United Nations.

By inviting Moscow's intervention, Tokayev also risks unsettling a balancing act in resource-rich Kazakhstan between political and economic interests in Russia, China and the West.

"He's a very well-educated technocrat but he's a product of the system," said Kate Mallinson, Central Asia expert at Prism, a London-based political risk consultancy. "It's highly unlikely that he would be acting unilaterally now."

Explainer: Why a niche fuel market reform triggered major Kazakh protests

Unrest in Kazakhstan, a former Soviet country of 19 million people, was sparked by protests over the rising price of liquefied petroleum gas and spiralled quickly into riots feeding off deep-seated resentment over three decades of autocracy.

The violence is the first challenge to Tokayev's authority since he replaced Nazarbayev in March 2019 and, just three months later, won 71% of the vote in an election criticised by the Organisation of Security and Cooperation in Europe.

An avid reader of fiction and political memoir, Tokayev, 68, headed the national table tennis federation for 13 years and has more recently acquired the nickname 'furniture' from his detractors, a jibe at a perceived absence of political change.

His acceptance of the entire government's resignation this week and his immediate reversal of reforms that had removed price caps on butane and propane -- sometimes called 'road fuels for the poor' -- did nothing to appease growing public fury.

In a further, apparently conciliatory step, Tokayev assumed leadership of the powerful Security Council and removed Nazarbayev in the process, appearing to sideline the 81-year-old former leader widely believed still to wield enormous influence.

He followed up by saying that residents of Almaty, Kazakhstan's largest city, were victims of attacks by "terrorists" and "bandits" and that it was the government's duty "to take all possible actions to protect our state."

Factbox: Key facts about Kazakhstan

Upsetting the balance? 

Tokayev was born in Almaty in 1953, the son of a World War II veteran who later became a detective-fiction writer. His mother worked in a foreign language teacher-training institute, according to a biography on the presidential site www.akorda.kz.

After graduating from the prestigious Moscow State Institute of International Relations, he was posted to the Soviet embassy in Singapore and later Beijing, where he polished his fluent Mandarin. He also speaks Russian, English and his native Kazakh.

He has twice been Kazakhstan's foreign minister and, while director-general of the UN Office at Geneva in 2011-2013, was an active proponent of nuclear disarmament.

He once praised Nazarbayev for having rejected an offer from then-Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi to develop the world's first "Muslim" nuclear bomb using the arsenal bequeathed to Kazakhstan by the Soviet Union. Kazakhstan instead surrendered the weapons.

His call, however, for the intervention of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) - a military alliance between Russia, Kazakhstan and four other ex-Soviet countries - threatens a carefully choreographed geopolitical neutrality.

That, said Mallinson, could further incense protesters.

"Asking for the CSTO troops undermines one of the greatest achievements of Nazarbayev during his 30-year tenure: to entrench Kazakhstan's sovereignty and to balance foreign relations between the West, Russia and China," she said.

"He will have angered so many segments of the increasingly nationalistic population that it's difficult to see him winning."

Kazakh protesters torch public buildings; emergency declared, Cabinet resigns

 

Top News

Kazakhstan / Kazakhstan protest / Kazakhstan's deadliest rebellion / Kassym-Jomart Tokayev

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Taiwan’s tech giants are being hit by India culture shock

Taiwan’s tech giants are being hit by India culture shock

9h | Thoughts
: If we do indeed have a surplus budget, there are many areas we can invest in such as modernising our hospital facilities. Photo: Mumit M

Health needs a bigger budget but cannot spend the amount allocated. Why?

10h | Analysis
Awarded organisations on the stage. Photo: Noor A Alam

Joy Bangla Youth Award 2021: Organisations that stand out

10h | Pursuit
Dewan Alif Ovi. Illustration: TBS

Bangladesh’s poor application of forensic science in criminal justice. Apathy or legal ambiguity?

11h | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

The mysterious door that cannot be opened

The mysterious door that cannot be opened

1h | Videos
A market to buy money with money

A market to buy money with money

3h | Videos
Big potential in Bay as gas hydrates found

Big potential in Bay as gas hydrates found

3h | Videos
TBS Shorts: Mother Teresa

TBS Shorts: Mother Teresa

12h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Md Jahidul Islam
Bangladesh

Dhaka International Trade Fair kicks off at Purbachal

2
A top shot of Dhaka city. The photo was taken from the Gulshan area in the capital. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

DAP looks to make Dhaka liveable by 2035 – amid realtors’ opposition

3
House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it
Bangladesh

House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it

4
A German flag flutters in front of the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, September 6, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Education

Bangladeshi students seeking German visa have to wait 10-12 months: Ambassador

5
Photo: Leon Contreras/Unsplash
Bangladesh

Sky lanterns cause fire at 5 spots in Dhaka

6
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

UK plans to end private car ownership